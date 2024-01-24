Periodontal Therapeutics Market Set to Soar to $801.9 Million by 2030, with China's Rapid Growth at 11.6% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Periodontal Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global periodontal therapeutics sector is experiencing a remarkable surge as market experts project its growth to reach an impressive $801.9 million by 2030. As per a comprehensive strategic business report, the market has demonstrated a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% starting from 2022.

Systemic Antibiotics Segment to Witness Substantial Growth The report analyzes various segments within the periodontal therapeutics market, with particular attention on systemic antibiotics, expected to chart an 8.7% CAGR. By the end of the forecast period, this segment is projected to attain a striking $623.3 million.





An in-depth examination of the market's recovery in the wake of the pandemic has led to an upward adjustment of growth forecasts for the local antibiotics segment. Experts now anticipate an 8.9% CAGR through to 2030.



Geographic Market Analysis Highlights U.S. and China as Key Players



The U.S. market is currently valued at $108.7 million and is poised for steady expansion. Meanwhile, China is emerging as a trailblazer with an expected market size of $179.2 million at an 11.6% CAGR, underscoring its significant potential in the coming years.



Beyond the U.S. and China, regions such as Japan and Canada are also shown to be growth-centric, with projected CAGRs of 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively. Europe, spearheaded by Germany, is predicted to experience a CAGR of approximately 6.7%.



Competition and Innovation: Key Market Drivers

The periodontal therapeutics landscape is characterized by robust competition with key players driving innovation. The report features 18 prominent companies that are shaping the market dynamics through their strategic initiatives. This competitive analysis is vital for stakeholders to understand their position and the market opportunities.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $410.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $801.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

