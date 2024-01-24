Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creatine Health Care Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global creatine health care products market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The global creatine health care products market was valued at USD 140.44 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 244.38 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The study on creatine health care products market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.







The report on creatine health care products market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global creatine health care products market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

growing interest in fitness and sports performance is driving the demand for creatine health care products.

with an aging global population, there is a growing interest in creatine as a potential aid in preserving muscle mass and function in older adults which drive the market.

2) Restraints

Limited clinical research on long-term effects and potential side effects of creatine products may hinder their widespread adoption.

3) Opportunities

Increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of creatine supplementation offers a significant growth opportunity for health care product manufacturers.

Segment Covered



The global creatine health care products market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel.



The Global Creatine Health Care Products Market by Type

Powder

Capsule

Tablet

The Global Creatine Health Care Products Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

E-commerce

Others

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

ALLMAX Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition

GAT WHP

EFX Sports

Ultimate Nutrition

MusclePharm.

BPI Sports

Beast Sports Nutrition

Universal Nutrition

MuscleTech

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the creatine health care products market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the creatine health care products market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global creatine health care products market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $140.44 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $244.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

