Cinch Home Services and Orange Bowl Committee Celebrate Four Years of Partnership

Boca Raton, FL (January 23, 2024) – Cinch Home Services, one of the nation’s leading providers of home service solutions, celebrates the fourth anniversary and continuation of its partnership with Orange Bowl Committee (OBC), a nonprofit offering youth sports programs, scholarships and academic resources to students in South Florida. Active in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, OBC promotes local business and tourism growth through year-round activities and initiatives, designed to inspire student leaders and athletes as well as engage the community.

Since the partnership’s inception in 2019, Cinch has helped impact over 16,500 athletes and 33,000 students through OBC’s robust sports and education programming. Cinch plays a key role in OBC’s various events throughout the year, sponsoring and volunteering for projects like the recent makeovers of various South Florida school media centers, the annual Leadership Academy, the Youth Sports Programs, and the Orange Bowl Cares initiative. Additionally, students visit the Cinch headquarters in Boca Raton for an annual field trip that provides a day filled with engaging activities and insightful advice from the company’s leadership.

"As we mark this milestone with Orange Bowl Committee, we are elated to continue our work with this incredible organization to shape the next generation of community leaders," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. "Partnering with OBC allows our team to have a direct and rewarding impact on South Florida’s future, and we look forward to the significant strides we will continue to make together in support of local education and community well-being."

Eric Poms, Chief Executive Officer for Orange Bowl Committee, emphasized the importance of partners like Cinch Home Services, noting, "The support we receive from committed sponsors like Cinch is essential to advancing our mission to steer our community toward a brighter future. In just the past year, together with Cinch and other partners, we donated over $625,000 for renovations improving local parks and schools and more than $1 million in aid for student athletes who participate in our High School Showcase events."

For information about volunteering and donating to OBC, please visit their website orangebowl.org. For more information about Cinch and its community partnerships visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/about-cinch/community.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Orange Bowl Committee

Orange Bowl is a non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community. With its primary mission since being created in 1935 to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events, it has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach. Orange Bowl’s community outreach is embodied by the four pillars of its Orange Bowl Cares program: Youth Sports, Education, Community Engagement and Legacy Programs. Orange Bowl features a year-round schedule of events culminating with the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. For more information on the 2024 Orange Bowl events, including promotional inquiries and volunteer opportunities through the Ambassador Program, log on to orangebowl.org or follow @OrangeBowl on social media.

