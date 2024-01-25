Stealth Coating Market to Reach USD 549.90 Million by 2032; Rising Defence Budgets & Modernization in Cutting-Edge Technologies to Propel Growth

Newark, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 296.27 Million in 2022 stealth coating market will reach USD 549.90 Million by 2032. Because of the growing geopolitical tensions, security agencies across the globe are placing a strong emphasis on the expansion of its military and defence divisions. As a result, they are investing more money on cutting-edge and unique technology, such stealth coating, for tanks, helicopters, fighter planes, bombers, and missiles. Vehicles are also covered with stealth in the automobile industry to guard against intentional damage, road debris, and scratches.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.78% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period. Nations such as China and India have made significant investments in their defence industries, encompassing the creation of cutting-edge stealth technologies. Particularly China has made significant strides towards building its own stealth planes and naval vessels. The need for sophisticated stealth coatings in the area has increased as a result of the defence sector's expansion.



The polyurethane segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.27% over the projected period in the stealth coating market.



The polyurethane segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.27% in the stealth coating market. Weather resistance, flexibility, and durability are all balanced in polyurethane coatings. When a blend of protection and stealth is needed, they are frequently employed in aircraft applications. Polyurethane coatings, which are resistant to extreme climatic conditions, can help lower the visibility of military vehicles, equipment, and aircraft on radar systems.



Over the projected period, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.64% in the stealth coating market.



Over the forecasted period, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.64% in the stealth coating market. However, the use of stealth coatings in the automotive industry has been growing for a variety of purposes. The automotive industry is one of the stealth coating market categories with the greatest rate of growth, although not being as prominent as the aerospace and defence sector. In the automobile sector, stealth coatings are utilised to improve vehicle appearances, minimise surface reflections, and even boost fuel efficiency through aerodynamic advancements. Stealth coatings are frequently used on high-end luxury and performance cars to create a sleeker look and enhance overall performance.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Modernization of the military and defence budget



To improve their capabilities, many nations continue to invest in cutting-edge defence technologies and military modernization. When it comes to decreasing the radar cross-section (RCS) of military aircraft, ships, and vehicles, stealth coatings are essential because they make them harder for adversary radar systems to detect. The need for stealth coatings may be fueled by rising defence budgets across the board as part of larger initiatives to keep a competitive edge in contemporary warfare.



Restraint: The price of creation and execution



Creating and implementing efficient stealth coatings can be a difficult and expensive procedure. An entire military platform or commercial aircraft can cost much more due to the research and development needed to produce coatings with the right qualities, as well as the specialised tools and application methods required. This cost element could serve as a constraint, particularly for clients or projects with tight budgets.



Some of the major players operating in the stealth coating market are:



• Intermat Defense

• CFI Solutions

• Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• Micromag

• Veil Corporation

• Stealth Coatings Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Resin Type:



• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Polyimide

• Others



By Application:



• Automotive

• Aerospace & defense

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



