Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Storage Container Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study on the US food storage container market offers a thorough evaluation of upcoming trends and the factors driving the industry's growth. The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21% through the 2022-2027 period signifies an increase in market value by USD 2,166.85 million, attributable to advancements in the types of containers desired by key end-users like restaurants, caterers, hotels, and bars.



Key Drivers and Future Insights on US Food Storage Container Economy



New research delineates exciting developments within the US food storage container sector, with sustainability at the core of future progress. The expanding preference for eco-friendly and innovative storage solutions is pivotal in igniting market growth. As consumer priorities shift towards durable, lightweight, and contamination-preventive storage options, vendors are responding with advanced designs that also address the heightened demand for glass containers.



The sector's upsurge is also stimulated by a rising focus on rectangular, square, and round container types that are odor-resistant and able to extend the shelf life of food items.



Sector Analysis: Rectangular, Square, and Round Containers Lead US Market



The report's in-depth sector analysis reveals that each container type, whether round, square, or rectangle, caters to unique consumer demands and contributes distinctly to the sector's revenue streams. As restaurants and other foodservice providers seek storage solutions that cater to their diverse needs, these three container types stand out for their utility and popularity.



Projected Trends: Sustainable Solutions and Advanced Container Designs

The emphasis on sustainable container solutions is spearheading a green revolution within the food storage domain. Innovations in container design are lining the path for eco-minded choices in the US market. Alongside, a surge in demand for glass containers is indicating a shift towards more aesthetically pleasing and environmentally sustainable options.



A Competitive Landscape: The Way Forward for the US Food Storage Container Sector



Our comprehensive vendor analysis foretells how businesses can augment their market position by embracing the upcoming trends and challenges. The report embodies a complete snapshot of the current market dynamics and provides actionable insights to rationalize and capitalize on growth opportunities.





The study leverages a blend of primary and secondary research with inputs from key industry stakeholders, resulting in a thorough market landscape.





A profound competitive analysis section and key vendor exploration are invaluable tools for stakeholders strategizing to secure a dominant market presence.





The compilation of expansive and authoritative data provides a reliable foundation for making informed business decisions.

With the food storage container market in the US poised for robust growth, industry participants are set to navigate a landscape ripe with opportunities spurred by evolving consumer preferences and the quest for sustainability.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ARD Finance S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Cambro Manufacturing Co.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Container Supply Co. Inc.

Coveris Management GmbH

LocknLock Co.

Newell Brands Inc.

Novolex

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Polytainers Inc.

Quality Carriers

Sealed Air Corp.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Co.

The Vollrath Co. LLC

Tupperware Brands Corp.

United States Plastic Corp.

Weener Plastics Group BV

Amcor Plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbm836

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.