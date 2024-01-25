Europe Cold Chain Market Poised for Expansion: Industry Analysis & Growth Forecast for 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest comprehensive research on the cold chain market in Europe anticipates a significant growth surge with projections amounting to an increase of USD 57.56 billion during 2022-2027, progressing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.67%.
This in-depth industry analysis forecasts and outlines current market scenarios, emerging trends, growth inducers, and the collective market dynamics. With RFID technology in cold chain logistics taking the front seat, coupled with an amplification in cross-border trade corridors and a rise in pharmaceutical e-commerce distribution, the market has encountered substantial driving forces.
Segmentation of the Europe Cold Chain Market
The market study segments the European cold chain market into critical categories for better understanding and analysis:
- By Type:
- Refrigerated Warehouse
- Refrigerated Transportation
- By Application:
- Meat, Fish, and Seafood
- Fruits, Vegetables, and Beverages
- Dairy and Frozen Desserts
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Healthcare
- By Geographical Landscape: Europe
Breakthroughs in the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies within the cold chain sector are cited as key catalysts bolstering market advancement in the coming era. Additionally, an uptick in the adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and a heightened demand for comprehensive cold chain logistics services are anticipated to stimulate significant market demand.
Dominant Players in the European Cold Chain Market
The report furnishes a nuanced vendor analysis, spotlighting the major market constituents poised to enhance their positioning within the industry. These include leading entities specializing in refrigerated warehousing and transportation services that operate across Europe, addressing both regional and international logistic requirements.
Moreover, the research elucidates on the forthcoming trends and imminent challenges set to sculpt the market landscape, offering strategic insights for businesses to harness projected growth opportunities effectively.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
