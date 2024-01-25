United States Clinical Nutrition Market to Experience Steady Growth with 7.52% CAGR through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Clinical Nutrition Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Clinical Nutrition Market is poised for a significant expansion, with projections indicating a 7.52% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2018 through 2028. According to recent analyses, the market, valued at USD 14.05 Billion in 2022, is set to continue its steady growth trajectory. Clinical nutrition, a concentrated branch of nutrition science, plays an indispensable role in managing diseases and preventing malnutrition-related consequences.

Benefits of Clinical Nutrition and Market Drivers

Clinical nutrition is paramount in reducing the impacts of malnutrition by enhancing disease treatment response and aiding in recovery, thus yielding improved health outcomes. It bolsters immunity levels and enhances ingestion capabilities, maximising nutrient absorption and intake. As the prevalence of metabolic disorders like diabetes and obesity increases in the United States, so does the necessity for clinical nutrition solutions. With its capability to address specific malnutrition issues and contribute to overall health, clinical nutrition's demand is on the rise.

High Healthcare Expenditure Encourages Clinical Nutrition Growth

Significant healthcare spending by both government and private entities in the United States fuels the growth of the clinical nutrition market. Investments in preventive healthcare measures, such as clinical nutrition, are perceived as strategic actions to improve patient outcomes and decrease healthcare costs. The high incidence of chronic diseases and an aging population with specific nutritional needs are propelling the demand for specialized clinical nutrition care.

Segmental Insights Indicate Dominance of Enteral Nutrition and Oral Administration

Segmental analysis within the market shows substantial shares for both Enteral Nutrition due to its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly administration and the oral route of administration, owing to the convenience and non-invasiveness of oral intake. Both sectors are expected to continue their dominance, driven by enhancements in product formulations, ease of use, and increased life expectancy.

West Coast to Spearhead Regional Market Growth

Regionally, the West Coast is projected to lead the United States Clinical Nutrition Market, backed by its advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing elderly population. Investment in innovative clinical nutrition solutions, along with the presence of leading industry players in the region, positions the West Coast at the forefront of the clinical nutrition industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United States

