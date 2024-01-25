Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecasts Robust Growth with Advanced Biocompatible Material Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The implantable drug delivery devices industry has reported enduring growth, showcasing a remarkable increase from USD 19.66 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 21.21 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth trajectory reflects a burgeoning recognition of preventive healthcare and a consistent rise in the aging population across the globe.



This meticulously researched market report embarks upon a panoramic examination of the implantable drug delivery devices sector, laser-focusing on key attributes such as market size, regional economic contributions, and pivotal industry players. The report navigates through an array of factors enhancing the market's framework and demystifies the innovative landscapes that set the stage for future growth.



The industry is heralding a new epoch as tailored drug delivery systems entwinewith minimally invasive surgical procedures, enhanced by the convergence of technology with healthcare services such as telemedicine, 3D printing and AI-powered drug dosing. As the healthcare expenditure skyrockets, the market is priming itself for an 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2028, ultimately achieving a valuation of USD 28.91 billion.

Profiling a diverse coterie of medical fields ranging from cardiovascular treatments to oncology, the report zooms in on the array of implantable drug delivery devices, including contraceptive and spinal implants, bioabsorbable stents, and infusion pumps. With ground-breaking advancements at their core, these devices are fast becoming staples in the fight against chronic illnesses.



