Flash News: OKX DeFi Opens API Integration to Wallets and Exchanges

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of January 25, 2024.



OKX DeFi Opens API Integration to Wallets and Exchanges

OKX DeFi, a powerful Web3 yield aggregator platform, today announced that wallets and exchanges can now integrate OKX DeFi's Open API into their applications. This innovative move will provide users with access to over 80 leading DeFi protocols across 18 networks.



By leveraging OKX DeFi's Open API, wallet providers and exchanges can bypass the time-consuming and costly process of building infrastructure from scratch. Instead, they can now provide their users with immediate access to a broad range of DeFi protocols, including Lido, Aave, Compound, Curve, Yearn and Uniswap. Supported networks for this integration include Arbitrum, Ethereum and Polygon, among others. The aim is to make the user experience as seamless and efficient as possible.



This integration empowers exchanges and wallet providers to broaden their offerings and provide a more comprehensive service to their users. It marks a step towards OKX DeFi's goal of making DeFi more accessible and manageable for everyone.



