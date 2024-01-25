BW Energy: Company presentation



BW Energy is presenting at the Pareto Securities' E&P Independents Conference in London today. Please see the attached presentation.



The presentation references the following updated information:



The ESP diagnosis, repair and replacement program is progressing with DHBM-4H and DHBM-3H producing after ESP change-out and DHBM-6H is producing on natural flow

Current Dussafu gross production is ~25,000 bbls/day

Drilling of Hibiscus South underway with expected completion and production start in March



About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters.



