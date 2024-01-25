ICG Enterprise Trust plc



Q3 update for the three months ended 31 October 2023



25 January 2024 NAV per Share of 1,959p Highlights



NAV per Share of 1,959p (31 July 2023: 1,904p); NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% during the quarter and 3.8% over the last twelve months (5 year annualised: 15.4%)

Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis of 0.1% during the quarter and 4.8% on an LTM basis (5 year annualised: 17.5%)

Portfolio was cashflow positive during the quarter, with Realisations of £39m and New Investments of £29m

Twelve Full Exits completed at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 33.7%

Third quarter dividend of 8p per share (Q3 FY23: 7p). Board intends to pay total dividends of at least 32p per share for FY24 (FY23: 30p)

£3.8m returned via share buybacks in 27 separate transactions during the quarter. £14.6m returned in aggregate so far via share buybacks at weighted average discount to last reported NAV of 39.7% since programme initiated in October 2022 1

Consistent with our active management of the Portfolio, post period-end we executed a secondary sale that generated an attractive 1.8x return on invested cost and gross cash proceeds of £68m (see page 6 for further details)



1 Up to and including 19 January 2024





PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW Annualised Performance to 31 October 2023 3 months 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 0.1 % 4.8 % 21.1 % 17.5 % 13.7 % NAV per Share Total Return 3.3 % 3.8 % 18.3 % 15.4 % 13.4 % Share Price Total Return (6.5) % 11.6 % 12.9 % 8.4 % 9.8 % FTSE All-Share Index Total Return (4.8) % 5.9 % 11.7 % 3.9 % 4.7 %





Portfolio activity overview for Q3 FY24 Primary Direct Secondary Total ICG-managed Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis 0.1 % (0.1) % 0.1 % 0.1 % 2.4 % Portfolio Return in Sterling 3.1% 3.4% 4.3% 3.4% 6.0% New Investments £26m £1m £2m £29m £5m Proceeds £24m £1m £14m £39m £16m New fund Commitments £29m — — £29m — Closing Portfolio value £793m £384m £260m £1,437m £440m % Total Portfolio 55 % 27 % 18 % 100 % 31 %

COMPANY TIMETABLE

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 10:00 UTC today. A link for the presentation can be found on the Results & Reports page of the Company website. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

FY24 Third Interim Dividend Ex-dividend date 15 February 2024 Record date 16 February 2024 Dividend payment date 1 March 2024

MANAGER’S REVIEW

Our investment strategy

We focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses in developed markets that exhibit defensive growth characteristics which we believe will support strong and resilient returns across economic cycles.

We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Direct and Secondary investments. Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe, including the UK, which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance framework.

Investments managed by ICG accounted for 31% of the Portfolio.

Medium-term target Q3 FY24 Five-year average 1. Target Portfolio composition 1 Investment category Primary ~50% 55% 61% Direct ~25% 27% 24% Secondary ~25% 18% 15% Geography North America ~50% 43% 40% Europe (inc. UK) ~50% 50% 53% Other — 7% 7% 2. Balance sheet (Net cash)/net debt2 ~0% 4% (3)% 1 As percentage of Portfolio; 2 (Net cash)/net debt as a percentage of NAV

Performance overview

At 31 October 2023, the Portfolio was valued at £1,437m. The Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the quarter was 0.1% and in Sterling terms the Portfolio value grew by 3.4%

The Portfolio generated £10m of cash during the quarter, comprised of £29m new investments and £39m proceeds

ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of 3.3% during the quarter, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 1,959p

Over the last five years ICG Enterprise Trust has generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 15.4%

Movement in the Portfolio 3 months to

31 October 2023 Opening Portfolio £1,399m Total New Investments £29m Total Proceeds £(39)m Net (proceeds)/investments £(10)m Valuation movement1 £1m Currency movement £47m Closing Portfolio £1,437m % Portfolio growth (local currency) 0.1 % % currency movement 3.3 % % Portfolio growth (Sterling) 3.4 % Impact of (net cash)/net debt 0.3 % Expenses and other income (0.4) % Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (0.2) % Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment 0.2 % NAV per Share Total Return 3.3 %

93% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2023 (or later) valuations.





Quoted company exposure

We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested

During the period Chewy and PetSmart were legally separated, which we believe will facilitate getting liquidity from these investments. The valuation impact of this transaction was minimal. As a result of this legal separation, our investment in the quoted company (Chewy, ticker: CHWY-US) is now shown separately from our investment in PetSmart

At 31 October 2023, ICG Enterprise Trust’s exposure to quoted companies was valued at £72m, equivalent to 5.0% of the Portfolio value (31 July 2023: 6.9%). There was one quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:





Company Ticker 31 October 2023

% of Portfolio value Chewy CHWY-US 1.4 % Other companies 3.6 % Total 5.0 %

Realisation activity

Total Realisation proceeds of £39m during the quarter

Twelve Full Exits completed during the quarter, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 33.7% and a 3.3x Multiple to Cost

New investment activity

Total New Investments of £29m during the quarter, of which 17% (£5m) was alongside ICG

The split of Total New Investments was split by category as follows:

Investment Category Cost % of New Investments Primary £26m 89 % Direct £1m 4 % Secondary £2m 7 % Total £29m 100 %

The £1m of direct investments were follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies





Commitments

We made two new fund Commitments totalling £29m during the quarter:





Fund Manager Type / Focus Commitment during the period Local currency GBP New Mountain VII New Mountain Capital Primary / large buyouts $20.0m £16.4m Bowmark VII Bowmark Primary / mid-market buyouts £12.5m £12.5m

At 31 October 2023 we had Total Undrawn Commitments of £490m to funds in their investment period and a further £95m to funds outside their investment period

Liquidity

Total available liquidity at 31 October 2023 was £154.2m (31 July 2023: £158.6m)

£m Cash at 31 July 2023 24.0 Realisation Proceeds 39.1 Total New Investments (29.2) Debt drawn down (14.7) Shareholder returns (9.4) Management fees (4.0) FX and other expenses (2.1) Cash at 31 October 2023 3.7 Available undrawn debt facilities 150.4 Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity) 154.1

The cash balance was £3.7m (31 July 2023: £24.0m) and drawn debt was £58.5m (31 July 2023: £72.9m). As a result, we had net debt of £54.8m (31 July 2023: £48.9m)

At 31 October 2023 the Portfolio represented 108.8% of net assets (31 July 2023: 108.4%)





£m % of net assets Portfolio 1,436.6 108.8 % Cash 3.7 0.3 % Drawn debt (58.5) (4.4) % Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual (58.1) (4.4) % Other net current liabilities (2.9) (0.2) % Net assets 1,320.8 100.0 %

Dividend and share buyback

Progressive dividend policy maintained: third quarter dividend of 8p per share (Q3 FY23: 7p)

It remains the Board’s current intention to declare total dividends of at least 32p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2024. This would represent an increase of 2p (6.7%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2023

The following purchases have been made under the Company's long-term share buyback programme:





Q3 FY24 Since 19 October 20221 Number of shares purchased 326,515 1,282,188 Capital returned to shareholders £3.8m £14.6m Number of days shares have been acquired under the buyback programme 27 92 Weighted average discount to last reported NAV 38.9 % 39.7 %

1 Being the date the long-term share buyback programme was announced, up to and including 19 January 2024

Activity since the period end

Notable activity between 1 November 2023 and 31 December 2023 has included:

Realisation Proceeds of £9m

New investments of £28m

As part of our active approach to managing our Portfolio, we executed a Secondary sale of certain investments that we expect to generate lower returns in the future than the rest of the Portfolio. The sale generated an attractive return of 1.8x invested cost, and gross cash proceeds of £68m that were received in December 2023. It also reduced our undrawn commitments by £9m. The sale was executed at a discount of 15.9%, which we estimate led to a reduction in our NAV per Share of approximately 1%. Pro-forma for this transaction at 31 October 2023 our NAV per Share would have been 1,937p (31 July 2023: 1,904p)





25 January 2024