Global PVC Recycling Market Size To Worth USD 0.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.1%

New York, United States, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PVC Recycling Market Size to Grow from USD 0.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 0.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Global PVC Recycling Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Fascinating PVC recycling market, growing in popularity along with environmental concerns. PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, is a common material that is used in a variety of products, including containers, pipelines, cables, and clothes. Reusing PVC is crucial to reducing the environmental effect of both its production and disposal. PVC materials are collected, processed, and used to create new products in the PVC recycling market. This will prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills, protect resources, and reduce the production of virgin PVC. PVC recycling involves a number of methods, including feedstock, chemical, and mechanical recycling. It is a good thing that businesses and consumers alike are becoming more aware of sustainable practises.

PVC Recycling Market Value Chain Analysis

The initial stage of the collection process is the gathering of post-consumer or post-industrial PVC waste. This could come from construction sites, end-of-life products, or manufacturing waste. PVC waste is sorted based on characteristics including kind, colour, and others once it has been gathered. Efficient recycling requires material that has been sorted and cleaned. Once it has been separated, the PVC trash is transported to recycling facilities. Effective transportation is crucial to minimising the harmful environmental effects of the recycling process. The gathered PVC is subjected to pre-treatment processes like grinding, shredding, and cleaning. Further processing of the material is now possible. In mechanical recycling, the pre-treated PVC is melted and then processed once more into pellets or granules. This material can then be used to create new PVC goods.

PVC Recycling Market Opportunity Analysis

The PVC recycling market is experiencing favourable growth due to the global awareness of environmental issues and the growing requirement for sustainable practises. Businesses can capitalise on this knowledge by stressing the environmentally friendly nature of the recycled PVC products. The increased demand for sustainable and recycled products across industries presents a market potential for recycled PVC. Businesses may satisfy this demand by offering high-quality recycled PVC materials for a variety of applications. Resources are recycled and used once more in a closed loop under the concept of a circular economy, which is gaining traction. By participating in circular economy activities, PVC recycling companies can establish themselves as advocates of a more sustainable and circular strategy. Infrastructure recycling is made possible by investments made by the public and commercial sectors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global PVC Recycling Market Size By Process (Chemical, Mechanical), By Application (Construction, Wires And Cables), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2032."

Insights by Process

Chemicals segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Chemical recycling is more closed-loop than regular mechanical recycling in terms of recycling. It can break down PVC into its monomers, which can subsequently be used to make new PVC without significantly lowering its quality. Chemical recycling yields raw materials that can be used in a wide range of end-use applications, not just traditional PVC products. This range of applications enhances the potential for growth in the chemical process segment. Although mechanical recycling remains a prominent technology, chemical recycling offers an alternative approach to PVC recycling. With the growth of the chemical process segment, it is possible to reduce reliance on mechanical recycling and enhance overall capacity for PVC recycling.

Insights by Application

Construction segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The increased emphasis on sustainable construction methods and materials has led to a demand for recycled PVC in the construction industry. When searching for environmentally responsible alternatives, builders and developers could consider recycled PVC. The growing public awareness of environmental issues is pressuring the building industry to adopt more environmentally friendly practises. Recycled PVC can be a selling point for building projects that want to draw in environmentally conscious clients. Building products made from recycled resources are becoming more and more popular. This demand is met and environmentally beneficial building methods are supported by the use of recycled PVC in products like flooring, window frames and pipes.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the PVC Recycling Market from 2023 to 2032. Governments in North America have the power to pass laws and offer financial incentives to promote recycling, including the recycling of PVC. Through subsidies, funding, and tax advantages, businesses can be encouraged to invest in PVC recycling infrastructure. The development of an efficient infrastructure for collection and recycling is necessary for the PVC recycling market to grow. Investments in recycling infrastructure and technology lead to a more robust recycling ecosystem. Because of growing consumer knowledge and demand for sustainable products, the industry is evolving. North American consumers are showing an increasing amount of interest in products made from recycled materials, such recycled PVC.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Environmental challenges are becoming more and more familiar to customers in the Asia-Pacific region. If people become more conscious of the impact that recycled PVC products have on the environment, they might be embraced more broadly. The packaging market in Asia-Pacific is expanding as a result of growing e-commerce and changing customer tastes. This growth presents an opportunity for the PVC recycling market, particularly in the development of eco-friendly packaging choices. The Asia-Pacific PVC recycling market is growing, partly as a result of technological advancements in recycling. Investing in research and development can lead to more efficient and cost-effective recycling processes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Player in the Global PVC Recycling Market Includes Dekura, DS Smith, Morris Recycling, Adams Plastics, WRC Recycling, Reclaim Plastics, Simplas PVC Recycling, Suez, Veka Recycling, Veolia, Palm Commodities International LLC, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In September 2021, SUEZ's labelled environmental recovery initiatives were given to PreZero. With PreZero, a fast growing division of the largest European retailer and a leader in the recyclables business, the company and its employees now have a solid future thanks to the sale.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

PVC Recycling Market, Process Analysis

Chemical

Mechanical

PVC Recycling Market, Application Analysis

Construction

Wires And Cables

PVC Recycling Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

