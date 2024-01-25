Vegan Chocolate Market Predicted to Hit US$3.3 Billion in 2030, Riding on a Strong 12.4% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veganism is defined as the consumption of plant-based products. Thus, vegan chocolate is considered dairy-free. Several studies indicate the association of vegan chocolates with lower blood pressure and cholesterol as well as lower incidences of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and various types of cancers.



The global vegan chocolate market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% and thereby increase from a value of US$1.4 Bn in 2023, to US$3.3 Bn by the end of 2030.Vegan chocolate spreads are paste that can be applied on bread, pancakes, muffins, and cookies and can act as an instant breakfast or evening snacks solution. These spreads are made from plant-based ingredients such as cocoa, hazelnuts, palm oil, vegetable oils, and other ingredients.

Vegan chocolate has emerged as a delectable and significant segment within the confectionery industry, representing a shift towards plant-based indulgence and a firm commitment to ethical sourcing and production practices. Unlike conventional chocolates, vegan chocolate replaces traditional dairy components with alternatives like almond or coconut milk, catering to a diverse consumer base that includes vegans, ethically conscious individuals, and those with lactose intolerance. This transition to cruelty-free and sustainable ingredients aligns with the rising demand for plant-based choices and mirrors the ethical considerations shaping consumer preferences in the global chocolate industry.

The vegan chocolate market is poised for robust growth, driven by several key factors. Heightened consumer awareness regarding the environmental repercussions of traditional dairy farming has spurred a shift towards plant-based alternatives. Additionally, a growing cohort of health-conscious consumers seeking cruelty-free and allergen-friendly options is contributing to the market's expansion.

The surging popularity of veganism, fueled by ethical and environmental concerns, presents lucrative opportunities for market players to diversify and innovate in response to evolving consumer tastes. With mainstream retailers increasingly stocking vegan chocolate products, manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by introducing a wide range of flavors, inventive formulations, and strategic marketing initiatives. This proactive approach is poised to foster growth in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.

Vegan Chocolate : Market Dynamics

Consumers are increasingly favoring vegan chocolates in response to growing concerns about animal welfare and a heightened focus on personal health. Veganism promotes healthier dietary choices and mitigates potential health risks associated with animal-derived fats. Plant-based chocolates offer a wealth of vitamins, essential fibers, and minerals.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), cows often receive antibiotics and Bovine Growth Hormones (BGH) to boost milk production, impacting their health and leading to higher rates of congenital defects in their offspring. Vegan chocolates, made without dairy milk, are seen as a more environmentally friendly alternative, addressing these concerns.

The vegan chocolate market is experiencing robust growth due to evolving consumer preferences and a heightened awareness of ethical and health-related concerns. As consumers increasingly prioritize animal welfare and personal well-being, the demand for vegan chocolates has surged. Veganism, with its emphasis on plant-based alternatives, has gained significant traction as a lifestyle choice that promotes healthier dietary habits and reduces potential health risks associated with animal-derived fats.

Additionally, ethical concerns within the dairy industry have come to the forefront, with issues such as the use of antibiotics and growth hormones in conventional dairy farming raising alarms about animal welfare. These practices not only affect the health of dairy cows but also contribute to a higher incidence of congenital defects in their offspring. In response, consumers are turning to vegan chocolate, which excludes dairy milk from its ingredients, as a more environmentally and ethically responsible choice.

Furthermore, the nutritional benefits of plant-based chocolates, which are often rich in vitamins, essential fibers, and minerals, are contributing to the market's growth. These factors, combined with changing consumer preferences, are propelling the vegan chocolate market forward, making it a prominent segment within the broader chocolate industry.

Key Trends in the Vegan Chocolate Market:

Rising Veganism: The increasing adoption of vegan lifestyles, driven by ethical, environmental, and health concerns, is a major trend in the vegan chocolate market. As more consumers embrace plant-based diets, the demand for vegan chocolate continues to grow.

Health and Wellness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional chocolates. Vegan chocolates often feature attributes such as reduced sugar content, organic ingredients, and functional additives like superfoods, making them attractive to health-conscious individuals.

Ethical Sourcing: Ethical considerations, including fair trade and sustainable sourcing of cocoa and other ingredients, are becoming increasingly important to consumers. Chocolate brands that prioritize ethical sourcing and transparent supply chains are gaining traction in the market.

Flavor Innovation: Vegan chocolate manufacturers are constantly innovating with new flavor profiles and ingredient combinations. Unique flavors, such as fruit-infused chocolates, spicy varieties, and exotic flavor combinations, are captivating consumers looking for novel taste experiences.

Allergen-Free Options: Many vegan chocolates are free from common allergens like dairy, nuts, and soy, making them suitable for individuals with food allergies or intolerances. Brands that offer allergen-free options are expanding their consumer base.

Artisanal and Craft Chocolate: The trend toward artisanal and craft chocolates extends to the vegan chocolate market. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for high-quality, handcrafted vegan chocolates made with care and attention to detail.

Eco-Friendly Packaging: Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options are gaining prominence as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Brands that use recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable packaging materials are resonating with eco-minded consumers.

Accessibility and Availability: Vegan chocolates are no longer niche products and are increasingly available in mainstream retail stores. The accessibility of vegan chocolates is making it easier for consumers to incorporate them into their daily lives.

Online Retailing: E-commerce platforms and online retailers have become important channels for purchasing vegan chocolates. Consumers can easily explore a wide variety of options and place orders conveniently online.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Chocolate manufacturers are collaborating with vegan and plant-based food companies to create unique chocolate products. These partnerships leverage the strengths of both brands to attract a broader customer base.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading organizations in the vegan chocolate sector, such as Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Schmilk Chocolate (Chocolate Hollow, LLC), and Lindt & Sprüngli, play a pivotal role in shaping this industry. In this landscape teeming with innovation and mindful consumer decisions, competitive intelligence assumes a paramount role. By scrutinizing competitors' product portfolios, pricing tactics, and distribution networks, businesses can glean valuable insights. Equally important is the comprehension of emerging trends, consumer inclinations, and the latest technological advancements, all of which are instrumental in strategically positioning oneself within the vegan chocolate sphere.

In a market where ethical sourcing and sustainability take center stage, a meticulous examination of competitors' supply chain practices becomes imperative. Leveraging competitive intelligence empowers companies to carve out distinctive value propositions, whether through novel flavor profiles, innovative packaging solutions, or transparent ethical sourcing practices. Staying ahead in a market steered by conscientious consumerism demands constant vigilance over competitors' strategies and a nimble, adaptable approach to changing dynamics.

The formulation of a prosperous business strategy in the vegan chocolate domain necessitates a holistic approach that integrates market insights, innovation, and ethical considerations. As the market gravitates toward sustainability and health-conscious choices, businesses must harmonize their strategies with these prevailing trends. Key components of a triumphant business strategy encompass diversifying product lines innovatively, giving precedence to eco-friendly packaging, and transparently communicating ethical sourcing methodologies.

Key Market Developments

Starting in May 2022, Chocoladefacriken Lindt & Sprungli AG has been offering vegan chocolate bars made from oat milk. This Lindt Classic Recipe OatMilk range of bars hit supermarket shelves throughout the United States in original and salted caramel flavors. The company replaced traditional dairy milk with gluten-free oat milk powder and almond paste

In August 2022, Nestle announced that its KitKat V, the vegan version of its famous KitKat brand, was made available across 15 European countries, following a test launch in the United Kingdom and some other countries in 2021. The milk in the original KitKat is replaced with a rice-based alternative, and it still offers the crispy wafer and smooth chocolate textures

Theo Chocolate announced in June 2023 its intent to merge with the American Licorice Company (ALC). As part of ALC, Theo would join their portfolio of organic and better-for-you brands, including TORIE & HOWARD® and ZING BAR®. Theo’s commitment to delivering delicious, organic, ethically sourced (fair trade) chocolate will remain unchanged, with continued availability to consumers online and at retailers across the United States.





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the global vegan chocolate market was valued at US$ 532.7 million

A y-o-y growth rate of over 10% is expected for the market from 2022 to 2033, reaching US$ 588.59 million

By nature, organic vegan chocolate demand is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% until 2032

In 2022, sales of dark vegan chocolates were more popular, generating 52.9% of the total revenue

Sales of vegan chocolates through online retail channels are anticipated to rise at an 11.7% CAGR

From 2023 to 2032, the global market for vegan chocolates is forecast to expand 2.4x

Vegan Chocolate Market Research Segmentation

By Product Type:

Raw Chocolate

White Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Others

By Form:

Blended

Cookies

Bars

Granules

Liquid

Powder

Whole

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

