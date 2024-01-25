Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size To Worth USD 87.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size To Grow from USD 52.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 87.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3217

Biodegradable mulch films have gained appeal in agriculture as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastic mulch films. These films are typically made from biodegradable materials such as starch, polylactic acid (PLA), or polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The primary function of biodegradable mulch films is to inhibit the growth of weeds, conserve soil moisture, and regulate soil temperature. The market for biodegradable mulch films has risen dramatically in recent years, owing to growing environmental consciousness and a move towards sustainable agriculture practises. Farmers are understanding the need to reduce plastic waste and are choosing for biodegradable alternatives that decay naturally, lessening environmental effect. Government regulations promoting sustainable agriculture, consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and the overall trend towards environmentally conscious farming practises are important drivers driving the biodegradable mulch films market's growth. Furthermore, efforts are being put into improving the performance and cost-effectiveness of biodegradable mulch films, which will aid in market advancement.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with the production of bio-based polymers such as starch, PLA, or PHA. These materials serve as the foundation for biodegradable mulch films. Biodegradable mulch films are made with bio-based polymers. Sheets of mulch films are manufactured using extrusion or other film-forming methods. The biodegradable mulch films are manufactured and sent to wholesalers and distributors, who then sell them to retailers. Farmers and agricultural producers can purchase biodegradable mulch films from agricultural stores. These retailers may also provide information and support about the use of biodegradable mulch films. End users are farmers who apply biodegradable mulch films on their farms. The films are sprayed to the soil to control weeds and conserve water. After the growth season, the biodegradable mulch films decompose biologically. Some films can also be ploughed into the ground to add organic materials. The biodegradable mulch films decompose into natural components, resulting in no leftover plastic trash. This is consistent with the larger purpose of environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Marke t Size By Raw Material (TPS, PLA, PHA, AAC), By Crop (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseed, Flowers & Plants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecasts to 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3217

Insights by Crop

Fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Biodegradable mulch films create a favourable microclimate for fruits and vegetables by managing soil temperature, preserving moisture, and suppressing weeds. This increases crop yield and quality, driving the adoption of these films in the fruits and vegetables market. Weed reduction is aided by the use of biodegradable mulch films, which is especially useful when growing fruits and vegetables. Reduced weed competition allows crops to absorb more nutrients while also lowering pesticide consumption. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they purchase, there is a growing demand for sustainably cultivated fruits and vegetables.

Insights by Raw Material

TPS segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The use of TPS generated from starch in biodegradable mulch films is consistent with the need for agriculture to use renewable resources. TPS can be generated from crops that are renewable on an annual basis, which contributes to the films' sustainability and environmental friendliness. Like normal plastic films, TPS-based biodegradable mulch films are meant to provide good weed control, moisture retention, and temperature regulation. TPS films' performance and utility are key to their market adoption. TPS-based films' cost is a major element influencing their proliferation.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3217

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market from 2023 to 2032. Increased environmental awareness, government regulations encouraging sustainable agriculture, and a growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions have all led to a favourable trend in the adoption of biodegradable mulch films in North America. Competitors, both known and emerging, have entered the market, offering a variety of biodegradable mulch film products. Companies are focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. The adoption rate of biodegradable mulch films may differ across North America.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The biodegradable mulch films market has expanded in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by increased environmental consciousness, sustainable agriculture practises, and the need for alternatives to traditional plastic films. The adoption of biodegradable mulch films is influenced by the various agricultural practises in Asia-Pacific. Farmers use these coatings to improve soil health, control weeds, and save water. The rapidly growing population of the Asia-Pacific area has resulted in increased food consumption. Biodegradable mulch films contribute to higher crop yields and agricultural efficiency, hence meeting the demand for increasing food production.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Players In the Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Include BASF SE, Kingfa., BioBag International AS, RKW Group, AB Rani Plast Oy., Novamont S.p.A., RPC bpi group, Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AEP Industries Inc., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Dow, Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Dubois Agrinovation, Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC., Groupe BARBIER, Saurya Poly Pack, and Others

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3217

Recent Market Developments

In August 2019, BASF introduced Ecovio M 2351, a soil-biodegradable plastic for mulch films made from its biodegradable co-polyester PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) Ecoflex and other significant biodegradable polymers derived from renewable raw materials.



Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market, Raw Material Analysis

TPS

PLA

PHA

AAC

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market, Crop Analysis

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseed

Flowers & Plants

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market Size By Material (PTFE, FEP, PFA), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size, By Application (Electrical Connectors, Fiber Optics, Automotive Lamps, Cookware Coatings), By End-user (Automotive, Medical, Electrical and Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Ink Resin Market Size By Type (Modified Rosin, Hydrocarbon, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Others), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Printing & Publication, Corrugated Cardboards & Cartons, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Phenolic Resin Market Size, By Product (Novolac, Resol), By Application (Wood Adhesives, Molding, Insulations, Laminates), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter