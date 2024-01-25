World Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Report Including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Robotic Surgical Systems Pipeline Report provides comprehensive information about the Robotic Surgical Systems pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Robotic Surgical Systems are designed to work around the limitations still present in minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures by improving surgeon accuracy and facilitating difficult procedures.





Scope

Extensive coverage of the Robotic Surgical Systems under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Robotic Surgical Systems and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved/Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Robotic Surgical Systems under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Robotic Surgical Systems Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Robotic Surgical Systems - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Robotic Surgical Systems Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Robotic Surgical Systems - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Robotic Surgical Systems Companies and Product Overview



6 Robotic Surgical Systems- Recent Developments

6.1 Apr 20, 2023: Lake Macquarie Private Hospital reaches milestone for robotic surgeries

6.2 Apr 20, 2023: Noah Medical secures $150m for next-generation robotic solutions

6.3 Apr 10, 2023: DT Research to unveil medical graphics stations purpose-built for augmented reality navigation, robotic surgeries and 3D simulations at HIMSS

6.4 Feb 14, 2023: Vicarious Surgical lays off 14% of workers to get its VR-powered robotics'out the door fast'

6.5 Jan 30, 2023: Vicarious Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 13, 2023

6.6 Nov 07, 2022: Vicarious Surgical announces Memorandum of Understanding agreement with Pittsburgh CREATES to advance system design

6.7 Aug 17, 2022: Vicarious Surgical to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3vlmd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.