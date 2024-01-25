Jøtul AS: Key Information relating to full redemption of bond loan

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of section 6.2.2 of Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

Issuer: Jøtul AS

ISIN for bond loan: NO0011104069

Original maturity date: 6 October 2024

New maturity date: 24 January 2024

Redemption price: 102.085 of the Nominal Amount, together with accrued but unpaid Interest

For further information, please contact:

Jøtul AS

Adrian Postolache

Group CFO

Tel: +47 458 79 680

E-mail: adrian.postolache@jotul.no

Jøtul is one of the world’s oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 170 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands Jøtul. Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of section 6.2.2 of Euronext Oslo Rule Book II. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09:30 CET on 25 January 2024.

