Neuromodulation Devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Product (Deep Brain Stimulator, Gastric Electric Stimulator, Spinal Cord Stimulator, Sacral Nerve Stimulator, Vagus Nerve Stimulator, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)), by Application (Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Faecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson’s Disease, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global neuromodulation devices market is estimated at US$10,002.7 million in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Technological Advancements in Neuromodulation Devices

Technological advances in neuromodulation devices have significantly transformed the landscape of neurological treatment. These innovations include improvements in electrode design, miniaturization of devices, and enhanced precision in targeting specific neural circuits. Advanced programming capabilities allow for more personalized and adaptive therapies, optimizing outcomes for individual patients. Additionally, developments in connectivity enable real-time monitoring and adjustments, enhancing the overall efficacy and safety of neuromodulation interventions. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning further contributes to the refinement of stimulation patterns, making these devices more intelligent and responsive to dynamic neurological conditions. These technological strides not only expand the range of treatable neurological disorders but also improve the overall patient experience by tailoring therapies to specific needs and maximizing therapeutic benefits while minimizing potential side effects.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Neuromodulation Devices Market?

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on neuromodulation devices has been diverse. Disruptions in healthcare services, lockdowns, and elective procedure restrictions have caused delays in device implantations and follow-up appointments, impacting patient access to these therapies. Conversely, the pandemic has expedited the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies, offering alternative approaches to managing and adjusting neuromodulation devices without the need for in-person visits. The heightened focus on home-based care has also stimulated advancements in wearable neuromodulation technologies. Despite presenting challenges, the pandemic has spurred innovations that could shape the future of neuromodulation, underscoring the significance of adaptability and remote accessibility in delivering these therapies during global health crises.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Prevalence for Neurological Disorders

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders serves as a compelling growth driver for the neuromodulation devices market. This trend is underpinned by demographic shifts, particularly the aging global population, which is more susceptible to age-related neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Modern lifestyles characterized by sedentary habits and environmental factors contribute to the rising incidence of neurological disorders like chronic pain, migraines, and anxiety. Improved diagnostic capabilities enable early and accurate identification of these conditions, facilitating timely interventions. Moreover, ongoing research has broadened our understanding of neurological diseases, expanding the range of conditions for which neuromodulation devices can be effective beyond traditional applications. The heightened awareness among the general population about neurological disorders prompts individuals to seek advanced and targeted therapies, contributing to the growing demand for neuromodulation devices. As these devices continue to evolve in terms of technology and applications, they are poised to play a crucial role in addressing the complex landscape of neurological disorders in an aging and increasingly health-conscious global population.

Growing Preference Among Patients for Non-invasive Treatments

The growing preference among patients for non-invasive treatments stands as a significant driver fueling the expansion of the neuromodulation devices market. This preference is grounded in a shift towards treatments that minimize surgical procedures and associated risks. Patients, particularly those with neurological disorders, are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional invasive interventions. Neuromodulation devices offer a non-invasive or minimally invasive approach to managing conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, and psychiatric disorders. This preference aligns with broader healthcare trends emphasizing patient comfort, quicker recovery times, and reduced postoperative complications. The appeal of non-invasive treatments is further underscored by the potential to avoid the side effects and recovery challenges associated with more invasive surgical options. As technology continues to advance, providing innovative and effective non-invasive neuromodulation solutions, patients are likely to increasingly opt for these therapies, contributing to the sustained growth of the neuromodulation devices market. This shift in patient preference not only enhances the overall patient experience but also reinforces the demand for safer and more patient-friendly therapeutic options in the field of neurological interventions.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expanded Therapeutic Applications of Neuromodulation Devices

The exploration of expanded therapeutic applications represents a compelling growth opportunity in the field of neuromodulation devices. Traditionally employed for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, and epilepsy, neuromodulation devices are increasingly being investigated for their potential in treating a broader spectrum of disorders. Research efforts are underway to understand the intricate neural circuitry involved in various health conditions, opening avenues for novel applications. Beyond the established domains, neuromodulation is being explored for its efficacy in addressing mental health disorders, addiction, obesity, and other neurological and psychiatric conditions. As our understanding of the brain's intricate functioning deepens, the adaptability of neuromodulation devices to target specific neural networks becomes more apparent. This expansion in therapeutic scope not only addresses unmet medical needs but also broadens the market reach of neuromodulation technologies. Collaborations between researchers, clinicians, and device manufacturers are pivotal in driving this exploration of new applications, fostering innovation that may redefine the landscape of neurological interventions and significantly contribute to the sustained growth of the neuromodulation devices market.

Rise in Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships in Neuromodulation Devices Market

Collaborations and partnerships represent a pivotal growth opportunity in the field of neuromodulation devices, as they have the potential to drive innovation, accelerate research, and enhance the overall efficacy of these technologies. In an increasingly interconnected healthcare landscape, collaborations between healthcare providers, research institutions, and technology companies can lead to the development of cutting-edge neuromodulation devices. These partnerships facilitate the pooling of expertise, resources, and diverse perspectives, fostering a synergistic environment for advancements in device design, clinical protocols, and treatment outcomes.

Joint initiatives between academia and industry can expedite the translation of research findings into practical applications, bringing novel neuromodulation solutions to the market. Collaborative efforts also play a crucial role in expanding the therapeutic applications of these devices. By combining clinical insights with technological innovation, collaborative endeavours may explore new frontiers in treating neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Moreover, partnerships enable a more comprehensive understanding of patient needs and preferences, guiding the development of patient-centric neuromodulation solutions. The collaborative model allows for the integration of diverse perspectives, including those of patients, clinicians, engineers, and researchers, fostering a holistic approach to device development and treatment planning. In addition, collaborations can address challenges related to regulatory compliance, reimbursement strategies, and market access. By leveraging collective knowledge and resources, stakeholders in neuromodulation can navigate complex regulatory landscapes more effectively, ensuring that innovative devices reach patients in need.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the neuromodulation devices market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, electroCore, Inc., Helbling Holding AG, Innovative Health Solutions, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, MicroTransponder Inc., Neuronetics Inc., Parasym, Synapse Biomedical Inc. and tVNS Technologies GmbH exert a significant influence with their extensive experience, global market presence and diversified product portfolios. These companies, having pioneered neuromodulation technologies, command substantial brand recognition and market share. Simultaneously, the market landscape has seen the emergence of nimble start-ups introducing novel approaches and disruptive technologies. Technological innovation remains a key battleground, as companies strive to differentiate themselves through advancements in electrode design, stimulation algorithms, and connectivity features. The exploration of diverse therapeutic applications, particularly in mental health and chronic pain management, is reshaping the competitive dynamics, allowing companies to tap into new markets and patient populations. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships, whether with research institutions or other industry players, play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and expanding market reach. As the field continues to advance, the competitive scenario is characterized by a delicate balance between established players leveraging their market presence and start-ups driving innovation to redefine the possibilities of neuromodulation therapy.

Recent Developments

On 8 th January 2024, Medtronic announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Percept™ RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept™ family, which includes the Percept™ PC neurostimulator, BrainSense™ technology†, and SenSight™ directional leads. The Percept™ family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia as well as epilepsy.

August 2023, BlueWind Medical, Ltd. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo marketing request for the Revi System, a transformative tibial neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of the symptoms of urgency incontinence alone or in combination with urinary urgency. On 31st January 2023, Axonics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s fourth-generation rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system.





