Dengue Testing Market Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 6.1% to Reach US$ 1,232.8 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dengue testing market is projected to reach US$ 681.9 million in 2024. The dengue testing sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the dengue testing demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,232.8 million.



Due to rising dengue case counts, changing weather patterns that could worsen dengue fever, and more public awareness campaigns about the disease, the dengue testing market is projected to increase rapidly. The increasing incidence of dengue fever globally and government initiatives propel the dengue testing kit market. The rapidly expanding population and advances in healthcare technology also add to the expanding demand for dengue testing kits.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9354

High testing kit costs, restricted access to healthcare facilities in developing countries, and a shortage of efficient diagnostic tools and solutions are some of the fundamental factors impeding the market growth of dengue testing.

Regional Outlook

Due to the growth in dengue cases and increased public awareness of the need for early diagnosis and treatment, the United States is the primary catalyst in the market growth. Other factors propelling the development of the Latin America market include the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and technological breakthroughs. Moreover, Brazil is the primary contributor to the dengue virus testing market growth.

The dengue testing market is expected to evolve at an accelerated pace in the Asia Pacific region. This can be ascribed to several things, including the growing need for sophisticated diagnostic tests, the rising incidence of dengue infections, and the increased public knowledge of the disease.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,232.8 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

“The increasing frequency of dengue fever globally is expected to expand the dengue testing market. Market expansion for dengue testing offers opportunities to diagnostic companies and is facilitated by rising awareness, technical improvements, and stricter healthcare regulations.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Abnova

Roche Molecular Systems

Abbott Laboratories

InBios International

NovaTec Immundiagnostica

Sub.PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Certest Biotec

OriGene Technologies

Thermo Fisher

Key Takeaways

The ELISA-based tests segment in the product type category to grab a share of 46.2% by 2034.

In the end-user category, the hospitals segment to acquire a market share of 45.7% by 2034.

The dengue IgG/IgM rapid tests segment in the product type category exhibits a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

In the end-user category, the others segment is to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2034.

The North America dengue testing market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2034.

The Latin America dengue testing industry is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

The United States dengue testing kit market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2034.

Canada dengue testing market to evolve at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

Mexico dengue testing industry is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034.

Brazil dengue testing kit market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2034.

Chile dengue virus testing market is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly concentrated, with numerous firms making substantial contributions to the market expansion for dengue testing. Significant dengue testing vendors are growing their businesses and focusing on creative methods, including alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and new product development, to keep ahead of the competition and create more revenue prospects.

Mylab Discovery Solutions released a combination RT-PCR test kit in May 2022 to identify monsoon and Sars-CoV-2 infections.

Anitoa System introduced a mobile RT-PCR molecular test in May 2022 that can identify dengue virus infections.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9354

Country-wise Analysis

What Growth Opportunities Exist in the North America Dengue Virus Testing Market?

"Dengue Diagnostics in North America Witness a Prominent Shift with the Rise of Point-of-Care Testing."

The United States dengue diagnostic market is characterized by the necessity for adaptable diagnostic solutions, given its diverse population and a substantial influx of foreign visitors. The country is witnessing a growing emphasis on proactive dengue testing methods, driven by public health campaigns and initiatives.

Aligned with the nation's commitment to effective healthcare, the U.S. market is gravitating towards rapid and precise diagnostic techniques. It is projected that the United States will dominate the industry in 2024, accounting for an estimated 65.2% of the dengue testing market.

In Canada, the demand for dengue testing is influenced by global trends, as vector-borne illnesses become more prevalent due to increased travel and climatic changes. The Canadian dengue virus testing market is characterized by a rising awareness of dengue hazards, prompting healthcare systems to integrate comprehensive testing procedures.

The collaborative nature of the Canadian healthcare system fosters research and development partnerships, shaping a dynamic environment for dengue testing solutions. Canada is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 12 million by 2034.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market: The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 34.1 Billion in 2020, and is anticipated to surge to a valuation of US$ 66 Billion by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: The preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR and is likely to register an impressive valuation through 2032. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is broadening growth prospects.

Nipah Virus Testing Market: The global Nipah Virus Testing market at present is valued at USD 1975.80 Million in the year 2022. The Nipah Virus Testing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. The market is further expected to surpass a valuation of USD 3374.95 Million by end of 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



