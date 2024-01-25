Turtle Creek Asset Management UCITS fund surpasses US$50m in AUM, Seed Class Shares available until Feb 7th

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. (‘Turtle Creek’), a Canadian independent investment management firm with a 26-year history, is pleased to announce that assets for its Irish UCITS, Turtle Creek North American Equity Fund, a sub-fund of Turtle Creek UCITS ICAV, have now surpassed US$50m.



Seed Class Shares will be available up to February 7th, 2024, after which Class I and O Shares will be offered. Liquidity for Turtle Creek North American Equity Fund is weekly on Wednesdays, and orders must be submitted and approved by the administrator on preceding Fridays. Investors who would like to take advantage of the preferred pricing offered by Seed Class Shares should submit any orders by Friday, February 2nd (for execution February 7th).

Michael Bowen, Senior Vice President, said: “We are delighted to have hit this important landmark in AUM and would recommend investors note the conclusion of the Seed Class Shares offering period. We think long-term value investing in North American equities with a well-considered, consistent and nuanced investment approach represents a primary portfolio building block and is particularly attractive in the current climate.”

Turtle Creek was established in 1998 by Andrew Brenton, Jeffrey Cole and Jeffrey Hebel who have worked together continuously for over 27 years. Prior to Turtle Creek, they founded and ran the private equity investment subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia. While successful at generating strong returns for the bank, they pivoted to public equity investing on account of routinely observing better run, profitable companies trading at irrational prices, and concluded that improved risk-adjusted-returns could be achieved. Today, Turtle Creek manages mid-cap public equity portfolios totalling more than US$4 billion.

Turtle Creek’s strategy has been refined over the last 26 years and is both rigorous and repeatable. The UCITS fund portfolio targets to own shares in 30-35 companies and is constructed from the 100+ companies that the firm actively follows and is managed according to the same cash flow based value investing strategy and continuous optimization process that has been successful for over 20 years.

This is a marketing communication in respect of Turtle Creek North American Equity Fund, a sub-fund of Turtle Creek UCITS ICAV.

Please refer to the Prospectus, Fund Supplement, and Key Investor Information Document before making any final investment decisions. Please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Prospectus for further information, including potential risks.

About Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 by Andrew Brenton, Jeffrey Cole and Jeffrey Hebel. Based in Toronto, Turtle Creek is comprised of twelve investment team members and fourteen additional employees, offering a different kind of value investing focused on long-term capital growth for a clientele of high-net-worth families, institutions and wealth advisors.

