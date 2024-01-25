Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Supply Chain Shifts and Local Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rife geopolitical tensions and multiple external shocks during the past few years have been rapidly transforming global supply chains and pushing firms to take strategic site-selection decisions. The need for economic resiliency is fostering a paradigm shift as companies are directing investments into the establishment of local and regional manufacturing and supply chain ecosystems while trade agreements become increasingly centered on national interest.

Developed economies are ramping up investments and incentives to encourage their firms to relocate production lines to geographies closer to end consumers. Emerging markets, in contrast, are boosting R&D and manufacturing investments in several key industries, such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as a part of their larger economic development plans.

This macroeconomic thought leadership explores global megatrends in the supply chain shifts, manufacturing localization, reshoring, and nearshoring landscape. An industry deep-dive will provide key insights into the supply chain and localized manufacturing investment trends. Investors, policy makers, and industry leaders will gain strategic insights on the dynamic global supply chains terrain, along with the emerging long-term growth opportunities in various sectors.

Three key topic areas covered in this research:

Global Supply Chain Reorientation: Emerging Country Hotspots & Megatrends Industry Impacts and Trends: Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Vehicles, Food and Beverages Growth Opportunities



Key Topics Covered:

Global Economic Environment and Supply Chain Shifts

Global Economic Environment and Supply Chain Shifts: An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Global Supply Chain Reorientation: Emerging Country Hotspots & Megatrends

Global Exogenous Supply Chain Shocks & Emerging Market Hotspots

Rise of Regional Partnerships and Manufacturing Ecosystems

Higher Tech Integration and Friendshoring Strategies

Africa as an Export Hub & Critical Product-driven Trade Deals

Industry Impacts and Trends

Semiconductors

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Long-term Industry Trends: Summary

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electronics and Semiconductors

Growth Opportunity 2: Automobiles and EVs

Growth Opportunity 3: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices



