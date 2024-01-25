Global Building Technology and Service Business Model Innovation - Competitive Intensity Calls for Business Transformation and Creative Service Models

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Technology and Service Business Model Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the analyst segments building technologies and services into building automation systems (BASs) and facility management (FM). The analyst discusses examples of business models and how they support the building industry, specifically the BAS and FM markets.

The study provides forecast and analysis of BAS and FM markets and the entailing business model innovation revolutionizing BAS and FM. The global building technologies and services market generated a revenue of $901.69 billion in 2022. The market grew by 6.8% in 2022 and will register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. By the end of the forecast period, the market will reach $1.31 trillion. There is a shift from conventional business models to service-based models, especially for large-scale building equipment and controls businesses. However, resistance to change from conventional business operations to new business models among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is still prevalent. This study touches on building as a service (BaaS) as a business model innovation. BaaS is established on the foundation of a building's energy efficiency and has since evolved into platforms for providers and consumers of information.

The BaaS value proposition enables flexibility in terms of building operations, control, and maintenance. Instead of signing up and paying outright for installed software and contracted services, customers subscribe to the performance guarantee or business performance outcome from BAS and FM companies. The analyst has identified several innovative business models that support BaaS development: personalization, outcome-based models, co-creation, asset as a service, energy as a service, sustainability as a service, and buildings as material banks.

The study also highlights some best practices of major market participants in business model innovation, including ABB, Siemens, and JLL. Building technology and service market participants should observe and undertake several growth opportunities, including green upskilling, sustainability-driven coopetition, value chain compression, and digital service aggregation.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors - BAS

Key Competitors - FM

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Building Technologies and Services

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Building Life Cycle Management Participants

Competitive Landscape - Industry Convergence

Growth Opportunity Analysis - BAS

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - FM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Business Model Innovation in Building Technologies and Services

Business Model Overview

BaaS as Business Model Innovation

Digital Solution Architecture of the Building Industry

Digital Technologies Supporting BaaS

BaaS Framework Model

Innovative Business Models Supporting BaaS

Personalization

Outcome-based Models

Co-creation

AaaS

EaaS

Sustainability as a Service

BAMB

Business Model Innovation in Building Technologies and Services - Companies to Watch

Business Model Innovators in Building Technologies and Services

ABB

Brainbox AI

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS)

Delta Controls

EcoEnergy Insights

Johnson Controls

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

Planon

Schneider Electric (SE)

Siemens

Spacewell

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Green Upskilling

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability-driven Coopetition

Growth Opportunity 3: Value Chain Compression

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Service Aggregation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB

Brainbox AI

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS)

Delta Controls

EcoEnergy Insights

Johnson Controls

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

Planon

Schneider Electric (SE)

Siemens

Spacewell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn2y7r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.