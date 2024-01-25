Ales Global Market Report 2024: New Analysis Reveals Strong Growth, Emerging Trends in Craft Beer Segment and Asia-Pacific Dominance - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ales Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ales market has recently witnessed robust growth, escalating in value from $19.27 billion in 2023 to a projected $21.36 billion in 2024, marking a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This significant progress mirrors the shifts in cultural and social dynamics, refined consumer tastes, the burgeoning craft beer movement, an appreciation for artisanal goods, and the concept of food and beverage pairing flourishing worldwide.

The ales market is on the threshold of further expansion, expecting to reach the $27.75 billion mark by 2028, with a steady CAGR of 6.8%. There are several pivotal forces propelling this growth, such as the integrated sustainability practices, a widening scope of regionally sourced ingredients, consumer health and wellness trends, brewing innovations, strategic branding, and the wide-scale embrace of craft beer culture across the globe.

Key Market Dynamics:

Shift in Beer Consumption Patterns: The market's growth momentum rides on the increasing popularity of beer, embraced for its health benefits, such as lower cardiac risk and bone strengthening, translating into augmented sales.

Health and Wellness Impact: The emerging understanding of well-being in totality and the association of moderate beer drinking with health benefits are redefining consumer habits, shaping the market landscape.

Innovation in Ales Products: Market leaders are pushing boundaries with new offerings that respond to evolving consumer tastes, like the premiere of Hill Station Cider Ales that highlight natural ingredients and unique taste profiles.

Market leaders are pushing boundaries with new offerings that respond to evolving consumer tastes, like the premiere of Hill Station Cider Ales that highlight natural ingredients and unique taste profiles. Strategic Collaborations: Heavyweights like Heineken N.V. are forging strategic alliances with major international platforms such as Formula 1 to augment brand visibility and promote non-alcoholic product lines.

This vigorous sector is characterized by significant acquisitions that promise to alter the market dynamics. For instance, Inbrew Beverages Private Limited's acquisition of Molson Coors positions it for sizable growth and wider international reach.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the ales market's largest sphere in 2023 and is predicted to be the fastest-growing area through the assessment period. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, including crucial insights on regional performance, particular brewing methods, main categories, and distribution channels. This includes macro breweries, microbreweries, and craft breweries, with product types ranging from popular priced to super premium ales, distributed through on-trade and off-trade channels.

The newly published ales market research report presents an encompassing evaluation of the past and present industry trends and forecasts the future market direction. This report is instrumental for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of the ales industry and its proliferating opportunities.

A thorough understanding of market revenues, defined as the sales generated within the market and geography, is delivered without the inclusion of resale revenue from supply chain advancements or integration in other products.

The seasoned analysis embodied in the report elucidates all requisite perspectives for thriving in the ales industry, providing stakeholders with a deep dive into the influential market factors and forthcoming industry scenarios.



