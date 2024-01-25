Libraries and Archives Global Market Report 2024: Digital Transformation Fueling Libraries and Archives Sector Growth - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Libraries and Archives Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global libraries and archives market is experiencing significant growth, as revealed in a comprehensive report recently added to our authoritative collection of market research. Illustrating the market's ascent from $76.99 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $80.58 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%, the publication provides an extensive analysis of key trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping the industry's trajectory.
This meticulous research publication, which now graces our extensive repository of market analyses, offers invaluable insights into the libraries and archives industry. It highlights burgeoning trends such as the emergence of digital transformation, community-centric services, and the increasing importance of data management, all having a pronounced impact on industry growth.
Digital Transformation Fueling Libraries and Archives Sector Growth
Presenting a forward-looking perspective, the report signifies the growing influence of digitalization within the sector. With a mounting emphasis on e-libraries and innovative information governance, the libraries and archives market is acclaimed for its pivotal role in knowledge dissemination and cultural preservation. The report provides detailed coverage of the sector's evolution, underscoring the technological advancements propelling the market forward.
Emergence of E-Libraries as a Leading Sectoral Influence
Key Highlights of the Market Research
- In-depth examination of sector growth from $76.99 billion in 2023 to projected figures reaching $96.91 billion by 2028.
- Illuminating analysis of consumer demographics, including the rise in library users from students and educators to professionals.
- Insights into the symbiotic relationship between the blooming education sector and the libraries and archives industry.
- Revealing key strategies by prominent companies, focusing on innovations to enhance library management systems for improved services.
- Strategic acquisitions such as the high-profile Clarivate Plc. acquisition of ProQuest LLC., detailed for its market impact.
Comprehensive coverage extends beyond market sizing, exploring the competitive landscape, with a spotlight shone on leading entities and landmark institutions driving the market's growth trajectory. The report enumerates major players and examines their operations and outreach, presenting a panorama of the libraries and archives ecosystem.
The research articulates the dominance of the North American region within the market, while also charting the significance of key regions globally. A diverse array of countries, libraries, and archives are studied, offering a sweeping geographic analysis integral to understanding the worldwide market.
In terms of market sectors, the report meticulously dissects the various components integral to the libraries and archives domain, providing clarity on the different library types, from physical establishments to cloud-based services.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- The Library of Congress
- New York Public Library
- National Archives of Australia
- German National Library
- British Library
- Bodleian Library
- Vatican Apostolic Library
- Library of Saint Mark
- Boston Public Library
- Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library
- Seattle Central Library
- Abbey Library of Saint Gall
- Austrian National Library
- National Library of Sweden
- Library of the Benedictine Monastery
- Royal Danish Library
- Civica Group Ltd.
- Innovative Interfaces Inc.
- SirsiDynix
- National Archives and Records Administration
- Smithsonian Institution Libraries
- Bibliothèque nationale de France
- Library and Archives Canada
- National Library of China
- National Library of Russia
- National Library of Spain
- National Library of Australia
- National Library of Brazil
- National Library of India
- Harvard University Library
- Oxford University Libraries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f5fub
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.