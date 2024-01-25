New Housing For-Sale Builders Global Market Report 2024: Robust Growth Projected as Asia-Pacific Leads - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Housing For-Sale Builders Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for new housing for-sale builders is set to experience considerable growth, poised to rise from a valuation of $1952.91 billion in 2023 to an impressive $2056.35 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This upsurge is powered by factors such as economic growth, buoyant consumer confidence, and supportive government policies. The market is projected to maintain this momentum, reaching a forecast size of $2554.16 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Fueled by a multifaceted combination of demographic shifts, interest rate fluctuations, and a keen focus on sustainable construction practices, the industry is gearing up for transformative changes. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, has emerged as the largest regional market, leading the charge in the sector's expansion. This growth reflects the dynamic market trends, heightened construction activity, and the increasing partnerships that enhance the visibility and sales processes in the housing market.

Understanding this market's potential rests on examining the drivers influencing its trajectory. The global population surge, with the United Nations reporting an increase to 8 billion in 2022, is a prime mover. Investors are consequently turning their gaze towards residential and commercial properties to cater to the housing demand in densely populated metropolitan areas. Further, the expanding residential sector as evidence by surges in approved building permits, underscores the industry's forward momentum.

Technological innovation remains a pivotal trend as new housing for-sale builders incorporate AI and machine learning to optimize property sales and enhance customer experience. Such advancements stand to significantly impact market efficiency and sales outcomes for industry players.

Key Takeaways:

The new housing for-sale builders' market is forecast to grow steadily, with an expected reach of over $2554 billion by 2028.

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, with a robust infrastructure and increasing population driving demand for new housing developments.

Technological advancements and strategic collaborations are key trends shaping the industry's future.

On the corporate front, market-leading companies are engaging in strategic mergers and partnerships, aimed at consolidating market share and broadening their operational footprint. These collaborations are vital for companies looking to innovate and enhance the efficiency of the home-buying process. For example, partnerships between real estate marketplaces are amplifying the reach of new home listings, thereby facilitating smoother transactions in the housing-for-sale sector.

The report covers various aspects of the market including regional performance, major players in the sector, property types, and future market predictions. It seeks to provide a comprehensive understanding of the new housing for-sale builders' market ecosystem.

As the industry stands on the brink of a surge in demand bolstered by evolving demographics and innovative technology, this report serves as an indelible resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate the new housing for-sale builders’ market with informed confidence.

Those interested in gaining deeper insights into the new housing for-sale builders' market, along with its current state and future outlook, can access the full report on our website.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brookfield Corporation

Keller Williams Realty Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc.

D.R. Horton Inc.

Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation

Lennar Corporation

TRI Pointe Group Inc.

PulteGroup Inc.

M/I Homes Inc.

Toll Brothers Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

NVR Inc.

Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Fortin Construction Inc.

Maronda Homes Inc.

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

Alliance Residential Company LLC

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

Meritage Homes Corporation

Century Communities Inc.

LGI Homes Inc.

William Lyon Homes Inc.

AV Homes Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Ashton Woods Homes LLC

Fischer Homes LLP

Gehan Homes Ltd.

Highland Homes

David Weekley Homes Inc.

Perry Homes LP

Coventry Homes Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30htqi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.