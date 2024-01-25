Office Buildings Global Market Report 2024: Steady Expansion and Sustainability Trends Projected - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Buildings Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The office buildings market is set to experience continued growth with an emphasis on sustainability and technological integration, according to a new market research report. The comprehensive analysis offers vital insights into the sector's trajectory from 2023 to 2028, emphasizing regional market dynamics, future market trends, and industry drivers.

Market Growth Forecast

The latest report reveals a slight increase in market size from $580.89 billion in 2023 to an expected $591.8 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include economic development, urbanization, and evolved workplace cultures—driving the demand for new office spaces. Looking further ahead to 2028, the market is projected to reach $643.49 billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.1%, propelled by innovative building practices and the demand for flexible workspaces.

Key Drivers and Trends

Expanding Companies Fueling Demand: The demand for additional office space aligns with the expansion plans of companies. As businesses grow and operations broaden, they require more office spaces to house their workforce effectively.

The demand for additional office space aligns with the expansion plans of companies. As businesses grow and operations broaden, they require more office spaces to house their workforce effectively. Flexible Office Spaces on the Rise: A surge in remote work arrangements has sparked increased interest in versatile work environments. Office spaces that accommodate a range of working styles and can quickly adapt to changing needs are becoming increasingly sought after within global marketplaces.

A surge in remote work arrangements has sparked increased interest in versatile work environments. Office spaces that accommodate a range of working styles and can quickly adapt to changing needs are becoming increasingly sought after within global marketplaces. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: A growing focus on sustainability within the market is pushing major companies to adopt energy-efficient and green building practices. This not only aligns with carbon neutrality goals but also meets the rising expectations of an environmentally conscious workforce.

Technological advancements, including the use of digital twin technology, represent a significant leap forward in the development and management of office buildings. Companies are increasingly adopting this technology to create virtual models that enhance real-time building optimization and efficiency.

Strategic Developments



Recent acquisitions within the sector showcase a strategy for geographical expansion and market presence. Such movements underscore the dynamic nature of the market and its continual evolution.

Regional Market Insights

The report highlights Europe as the dominant region in the office buildings market as of 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growing economies and fast-paced development in these regions contribute to this trend. The types of office buildings covered in the report include both smart and traditional buildings, where smart buildings are increasingly preferred due to their efficient use of technology in operations management.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kiewit Building Group Inc.

Toll Brothers Inc.

CBRE Group Inc.

Bouygues S.A.

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Power Construction Corp.

China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Colliers International India Property Services Pvt. Ltd.

Skanska AB

Gilbane Building Company

Holcim Ltd.

The Korte Company

W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Co.

Cushman & Wakefield plc

Newmark Knight Frank

Transwestern Development Company

Marcus & Millichap Inc.

HFF Inc.

Eastdil Secured International Ltd.

Savills plc

Avison Young Inc.

New American International

Kidder Mathews Inc.

Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services.

CollabNet Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Keller Williams Realty Inc.

Century 21 Department Stores LLC

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

RE/MAX LLC

Sotheby's International Realty LLC

Simon Property Group plc

Kilroy Realty Corp.

Realty Income Corporation

Prologis Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

Boston Properties Inc.

Vornado Realty Trust

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lu7mp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.