Residential Remodelers Global Market Report 2024: Focus on Energy Efficiency and Tech Integration - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The global residential remodelers market is on an upward trajectory and is expected to reach new heights by 2024, as detailed in a new comprehensive market research report. This expansion is fueled by key drivers such as increasing disposable income, an aging demographic seeking accessibility in housing, and technological advancements within the industry.

According to the report, the market which stood at $825.71 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to $845.03 billion in 2024, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. North America leads the charge as the largest regional player in the field, with a robust infrastructure accommodating this significant growth.

The report highlights that the rise in construction activities and the increasing homeowners' disposable income are significant contributors to this growth. Such financial freedom is allowing homeowners to invest in renovations that not only elevate the aesthetics of their household but also enhance property value and living standards.

Technological advancements are also shaping the future of residential remodeling. Innovations like real-time workforce data analytics, project management software solutions, and advanced 3D scanning technology are redefining the efficiency and effectiveness of the residential remodeling process.

Noteworthy trends anticipated to impact the market include:

The integration of smart home technology

Design adjustments catering to a growing remote workforce

Implementations focusing on energy conservation and sustainable living

Strategic acquisitions within the industry are also highlighted as a pattern, with companies broadening their service offerings to cater to a more diverse client base.

In-depth analysis within the report provides insights into the competitive landscape, where significant industry players with innovative solutions are at the forefront of the remodeling boom. The utilization of modern technologies such as LiDAR and the Internet of Things (IoT) by major companies underscores a market that is increasingly inclined towards modernization and precision.

The report unpacks an array of segments within the residential remodelers market, detailing specific types of glass and glass products such as tempered, laminated, and insulating glass that find applications across industries from construction to aerospace.

