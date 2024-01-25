Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market Report 2024-2034: A US$43 Billion Market in 2024 - Harnessing AI and Real-World Data for Clinical Trial Innovation and Services

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market is forecast to surpass US$43 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

The Strategic Shift Towards Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Services to Drive the Market

The growth of the clinical trials services market is significantly propelled by the outsourcing of clinical trials activities. Pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) are increasingly relying on specialized service providers to manage diverse aspects of clinical trials, from patient recruitment to regulatory compliance. This trend is fuelled by the compelling benefits of cost reduction, as outsourcing avoids the high expenses associated with establishing in-house capabilities.



Moreover, access to specialized expertise enhances the quality and efficiency of trials, while established networks expedite recruitment and streamline data processes, ultimately leading to faster trial execution. As exemplified by partnerships such as, in May 2023, Thermo Fisher, a leading global provider of scientific solutions, has established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional). The objective of this agreement is to enhance and bolster Indonesia's research and innovation infrastructure and capabilities, creating opportunities for extensive collaboration at the senior levels of both entities. This partnership is designed to fortify the relationship between Thermo Fisher and BRIN, promoting direct engagement and mutual advantages. In March 2023, LEO Pharma (India) and ICON plc (Ireland) have revealed a strategic collaboration with the objective of improving the execution of clinical trials. The focus of this partnership is on implementing patient-centric and cost-effective approaches, in line with LEO Pharma's overarching objective to establish a clinical portfolio execution organization that is highly efficient and effective within the medical dermatology sector.

Transformative Strategies in Biopharma: Harnessing AI and Real-World Data for Clinical Trial Innovation and Services

Biopharma companies are actively employing diverse strategies to innovate clinical trials, relying on a growing volume of scientific and research data derived from various sources, including current and past clinical trials, patient support programs, and post-market surveillance. Artificial intelligence (AI) holds the potential to contribute significantly to rational drug design, aid in decision-making processes, determine optimal treatment paths for individual patients, including tailored medications, oversee the management of generated clinical data, and facilitate its utilization in subsequent drug development. It is foreseeable that AI will play a prominent role in advancing pharmaceutical product development from the initial research phase to practical applications for patients. During the research stage of drug research and development (R&D), the primary objective is to swiftly generate a substantial number of high-quality drug candidates with the greatest likelihood of progressing to the clinical development phase. Employing AI can streamline this process by assisting in the identification of the most promising drugs and targets across all stages of the value chain. This approach enables the execution of fewer but more impactful laboratory trials, maintaining the same level of lead generation efficiency.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Transformative Strategies in Biopharma: Harnessing AI and Real-World Data for Clinical Trial Innovation and Services

Cancer Therapeutics to Create Huge Market Scope for Clinical Trials

The Strategic Shift Towards Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Services

Driving Innovation: Pharma Companies Invest in R&D to Boost Clinical Trial Services Market

Global Expansion of Clinical Trials Expected to Drive Industry Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Navigating Challenges: Interoperability in the Clinical Trial Services Market

Challenges in Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trial Service Providers

Market Opportunities

Unlocking Opportunities: Pharmaceutical Companies Embrace Asia's Potential

Emergence of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Exploiting Opportunities Post Patent Expiry: A Boost for Clinical Trials

Precision Medicine and Biomarker Trials: Catalysts for Advancing the Clinical Trial Service Market

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Pharma Clinical Trial Services prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Service Type

Clinical Trial Management

Clinical Development Strategy and Design

Sample Management

Biostatistics and Support Services

Therapeutics

Cancer

Cardiovascular

CNS

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Other Diseases

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for the following leading companies, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations:

BioPharma Services Inc.

Caidya

Calyx

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

PCI Pharma Services

PHARMExcel

Precision Medicine Group, LLC

Syneos Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

The report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for type and therapeutics each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Pharma Clinical Trial Services Market, 2024 to 2034.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hclas9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.