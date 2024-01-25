Label Printing Global Market Report 2024: Strong Growth Fueled by E-commerce and Cosmetic Industry Demands - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Label Printing Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global Label Printing Market highlights a robust growth trajectory, propelled by the expanding e-commerce sector and dynamic cosmetic industry requirements. The report provides insightful data, illustrating that the label printing market will reach $49.21 billion in 2024, evolving at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

This significant growth is underpinned by a suite of influential factors, including an upswing in packaging needs, brand marketing efforts, regulatory compliance focus, and consumer information preferences—in addition to strategies aiming at product distinction. North America stands out as the leading region in the label printing market.

The report forecasts continued momentum, with the label printing sector set to balloon to $64.01 billion by 2028, advancing at a 6.8% CAGR.

This anticipated growth is largely due to the surging influence of personalization and variable data printing.

Technological innovations, such as digital color label printing and the introduction of anti-counterfeiting features, are also noted as key trends shaping the marketplace.

Brands' global reach and increased emphasis on sustainability and personalization are cited as substantial market stimulators.

The report elucidates that the rising tide of e-commerce activities bodes well for the label printing industry. Enhanced internet connectivity, user-friendly online interfaces, and diversified payment gateways facilitate an upsurge in e-commerce transactions, underscoring label printing's critical role in this digital ecosystem for inventory management and shipping efficiency.

The cosmetics industry is another significant market influencer, with an increasing need for informative and compliant labeling solutions, boosting the sector's growth projections. Innovative label design and barcode technology are pivotal in maintaining consumer safety and augmenting brand presence in the competitive cosmetics space.

Technological shifts, such as digital printing and inkjet adoption, signify a prominent market trend, with companies leveraging these innovations to maintain competitive stances. The report underscores strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key market players, designed to spur innovation and business growth, evidenced by recent collaborative endeavors in the label printing sector.

Market Dynamics and Regional Highlights



The report delves into the varying types of label printing, including branding, weatherproofing, and security labels, and explores the diversity of raw materials employed, such as plastics, polymers, and metals. It examines labeling mechanisms like pressure-sensitive and glue-applied labeling, in addition to heat transfer methods, covering their applications across an array of end-use industries.

Regional insights reveal North America's dominance in 2023, with further analyses of key markets across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-specific data encompasses industry performance in major economies like Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, and the United States.

With an in-depth understanding of market segmentation, industry trends, and strategic actions of market participants, this report furnishes a comprehensive viewpoint on current and future market scenarios, aiding stakeholders in informed decision-making endeavors. The report eschews ancillary commercial details, focusing purely on the market's value, defined by enterprise revenues gain via the sale of goods and services within the specified market and geography.

Consumption values relate strictly to revenues generated within the geography under consideration, excluding resale revenues and revenue streams outside the primary product or service offering. This research document constitutes an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking a nuanced understanding of the label printing industry's dynamics, capturing the essence of market advancements and anticipating future growth vectors.



