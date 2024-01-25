Gene Synthesis Market Global Market Report 2024: Market Projected to Reach $7.09 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Demand for Biofuels and Chronic Disease Therapeutics

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Synthesis Market Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene synthesis market is experiencing a paradigm shift with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%, expected to boost its valuation to $7.09 billion by 2028. The recent market analysis report, now available for review, highlights significant factors contributing to this substantial growth trajectory.

The analysis underscores the burgeoning demand for biofuels as a critical driver skyrocketing the market's expansion. Gene synthesis provides breakthrough capabilities in bioenergy, enabling the enhancement of microbial strains for efficient biofuel production. The International Energy Agency has forecasted a steep climb in biofuel consumption, marking a direct influence on the gene synthesis domain.

Escalating Demand in Asia-Pacific Spearheads Regional Market Growth

Within the geographical landscape, the Asia-Pacific region is making remarkable strides, identified as the fastest-growing market for gene synthesis. This surge is accredited to the relentless endeavors in genetic research and development across biotechnology sectors, propelling advancements in medical diagnostics and therapeutics.

Technological Innovations Pave the Way for Advanced Gene Synthesis Applications

An influx of innovation is transforming the gene synthesis market with companies integrating novel technologies to refine their competitive edge. Advancements such as Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) and silicon-based DNA synthesis platforms are revolutionizing gene engineering, equipping scientists with rapid, efficient, and precise gene construction tools.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships Fuel Market Dynamics

The competitive landscape of the gene synthesis market is further intensified by strategic acquisitions and collaborations, allowing companies to broaden their product portfolios and enhance their genomic offerings. The report identifies recent mergers that will likely have a long-term impact on the industry's evolution.

Key Market Players and End-User Applications

With several major entities shaping the gene synthesis sphere, the report elucidates the various end-user applications ranging from gene and cell therapy development to vaccine production. A comprehensive review of the market participants reveals their concerted efforts to meet the rising demands for custom gene synthesis across diverse sectors, including the biopharmaceutical and agro-biotech industries.

Considerations for Stakeholders and Policy Makers

The gene synthesis market is becoming increasingly relevant in the public health sector, where its capabilities can lead to groundbreaking solutions for chronic infectious diseases.

Biotechnological advancements fostered by gene synthesis are laying the groundwork for a sustainable energy future with biofuels.

The ethical and regulatory landscape surrounding gene synthesis is an area of significant consideration for all stakeholders.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Brooks Automation Inc.

Boster Biological Technology Ltd.

Twist Bioscience Corp.

ProteoGenix Inc.

Biomatik Corporation

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

GenScript Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Merck KGaA

Codex DNA Inc.

Genewiz Inc.

Eurofins Genomics LLC

BioCat GmbH

Bioneer Pacific Co. Ltd.

DNA2.0 Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd

Creative Biogene Inc

Exonbio LLC.

Trenzyme GmbH

AddLife AB

Polygen GmbH

GlobalSpec Inc

MACROGEN CO. LTD.

Synbio Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rd0td

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.