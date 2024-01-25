Methane Global Industry Report 2024: Market to Surge with Projected Growth in Renewable Energy and Automotive Industries - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methane Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent methane market report delivers an in-depth analysis highlighting a significant growth trajectory for the methane industry, with a projected rise from $106.65 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $117.07 billion in 2024. This remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% underscores the vital role that methane plays across various sectors – including the burgeoning demand within the clean energy sector and the automotive industry.



Technological Innovations and Acquisitions Shape Competitive Methane Landscape



The methane market is witnessing a technological revolution, with companies integrating advanced systems to enhance methane leak detection and monitoring. These innovations are playing a critical role in ensuring environmental sustainability and operational safety across industries.

In a strategic move to strengthen market positions, mergers and acquisitions are happening in the sector. An example of this trend is the recent acquisition by Rosetti Marino S.p.A., combining expertise in biogas treatment with the production lines for green methane and hydrogen.



Renewable Energy Trends Drive Market Expansion



As the world tilts towards clean energy, the use of methane as a cleaner burning fuel becomes increasingly prominent. The shift is largely credited to the rising awareness of climate change and initiatives promoting renewable energy sources.

Fuel Usage Evolution in the Automotive Sector

Policy and Regulatory Changes Promoting Low-Emission Practices

Technological Developments in Methane Monitoring Systems

Regional Insights and End-Use Applications



North America Leads Regional Methane Consumption

In terms of geographic prevalence, North America has emerged as the leading region in methane consumption, displaying a robust industrial and energy production framework. Europe follows closely, showcasing a strong commitment to renewable energy initiatives and emissions regulations.



Methane's versatility extends its application across a multitude of industries, serving as a pivotal component in fuel, natural gas production, power generation, and chemical feedstock, among others. This extensive usage mirrors the compound's criticality in both residential and industrial settings.



The report provides a comprehensive dissection of the methane market mechanics, adding value to stakeholders across the industry spectrum. It elaborates on the market dynamics and prospective trends that are expected to shape the future of the methane economy.



For corporate entities and investors, the methane market presents an opportunity replete with innovation, growth potential, and an increasing focus on sustainability. The current research outlines the vast landscape of opportunities dovetailing with the pursuit of clean energy solutions. With evidence-based insights and market forecasts, stakeholders are equipped to navigate this evolving market adeptly.



The in-depth analysis offered by the methane market report is essential for businesses seeking to consolidate their market position or venture into emerging sectors influenced by methane use. As the market continues to ride growth trends, understanding the nuances of this multifaceted industry becomes crucial for informed decision-making and strategic planning.



