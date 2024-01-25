Flash News: OKX Debuts Chinese New Year Campaign in Hong Kong, Giving Local Users the Opportunity to Receive Up to 2,000 USDT Trading Fee Rebate

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 25, 2024.



OKX Debuts Chinese New Year Campaign in Hong Kong, Giving Local Users the Opportunity to Receive Up to 2,000 USDT Trading Fee Rebate

OKX today announced the debut of its 'Chinese New Year' campaign in Hong Kong, offering its KYC-verified local users who participate in the campaign, which runs from today until February 25, 2024 at 04:00 (UTC), the opportunity to receive up to 2,000 USDT trading fee rebate by completing the tasks detailed below.

The first task will require participants to make a one-time or cumulative net deposit equivalent to at least 10,000 USDT, while the second task is to maintain a balance of assets equivalent to at least 100,000 USDT at the end of the campaign (cut off at 03:59 (UTC) on 25 February 2024).



All new and existing OKX users who have passed their KYC verification as residents of Hong Kong will be able to participate in the campaign. To confirm their participation, eligible users simply need to click the "Join Now" button on the campaign's landing page to participate.

Click here to view further details, rules and terms of the campaign.



For further information, please visit the Support Center or contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer