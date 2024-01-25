Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Poised for Continued Growth with Rising Prevalence of TB and Technological Advancements in POC Diagnostic Methods

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report provides an in-depth overview of the global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market, detailing significant growth projected through 2028. This comprehensive study analyzes market dynamics, including product types, test types, end-users, and geographic regions, shaping the future of tuberculosis diagnostics.

The report highlights that the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) worldwide is a key driver for the market, with an estimated 10.6 million people falling ill with the disease in 2021. The public health threat posed by multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and the need for improved diagnostic solutions also play a crucial role in the expansion of the diagnostics market. As such, the market is forecasted to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.11% from 2023 to 2028.

According to industry analysis, the category of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAAT) is expected to hold a significant share of the Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market due to its advantages and applications. The advent of rapid and advanced molecular tests such as the GeneXpert MTB/RIF NAAT contributes to quicker and more accurate TB detection, which is essential for early treatment and better patient outcomes.

In the regional landscape, North America is identified to lead the Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to factors like the increasing incidence of TB and MDR-TB, robust healthcare infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and heightening awareness about the disease.

The report also acknowledges key players who are spearheading the market—among them are Abbott, BD, and BioMérieux SA, known for their continuous efforts in research and development, which enhance the global TB diagnostics spectrum. Recent innovations and FDA approvals, such as PerkinElmer's T-Cell Select™ reagent kit, signify the market's progressive nature and its alignment with public health demands.

This study serves as a vital resource for stakeholders and decision-makers in the healthcare sector, providing insights into market segmentation and upcoming opportunities in the global Tuberculosis Diagnostics arena. With the high burden of tuberculosis and the advent of new diagnostic technologies, this market is expected to exhibit substantial growth and improvements in patient care.

Cutting-edge tuberculosis diagnostic solutions are more critical than ever as the world continues to fight against the spread of this infectious disease. Strategic responses and investments in this sector are essential for the betterment of global health outcomes.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott

BD

BioMérieux SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Serum Institute of India

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

SRL Diagnostic

Cepheid

Bruker Daltonics GmbH & Co. KG

Hologic Corporation

QIAGEN

AdvaCare Pharma

Revvity

Creative Diagnostics

Lionex GmbH

Par Pharmaceutical

Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

Epistem limited

PerkinElmer

Sanofi

