Kvika banki hf.: Notice to the holders of subordinated notes KVB 18 02, ISIN: IS0000029882, of full redemption

Kvika banki hf. (the “Issuer”) hereby gives notice to holders of the subordinated nominal amount ISK 800,000,000 Tier 2 Notes KVB 18 02, ISIN: IS0000029882, due May 2028 (the “Notes”) that the Issuer will redeem the Notes in full on the next interest payment date, 8 May 2024, pursuant to the conditions of the Notes for which the Issuer has obtained the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The Notes will be redeemed at par.

For further information please contact Kvika’s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.