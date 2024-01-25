Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Research Report 2024: Market to Witness Significant Growth with Projected CAGR of 16.6% by 2028 - Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cell & gene therapy manufacturing services is experiencing a remarkable growth surge, poised for substantial expansion at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, reaching an impressive $15.77 billion by 2028. A newly published research report available on our website meticulously analyzes this dynamic market, unravelling the key drivers, trends, and opportunities that are shaping its trajectory.

This comprehensive research study delves into the intricacies of cell and gene therapies, which are at the forefront of revolutionizing treatment approaches for a range of conditions, including the rapidly growing incidence of cancer. Innovative medical solutions that cater to the unique genetic makeup of individuals are fueling a move towards personalized medicine, pushing the boundaries of healthcare and biotechnology.

The report pays special attention to the technological innovations catalyzing efficiency in the manufacturing processes of cell & gene therapies. Notable breakthroughs, such as advanced viral vector platforms, are significantly enhancing the scalability and speed of development in this field.



Key Highlights and Trends:

North America leads the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Advances in personalized medicine, heightened R&D investment, and strategic industry collaborations are major growth drivers

Technological innovations and the integration of automation and robotics are transforming manufacturing processes

Escalation in chronic diseases, particularly cancer, underlines the urgent need for effective cell & gene therapy treatments

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of various segments within the market and their vast applications across diverse indications such as oncology, cardiology, and orthopedic diseases among others.

We witness strategic partnerships reshaping the industry landscape, such as recent collaborations to develop the next-generation of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) products for cancer treatment.

With an emphasis on the market's competitive dynamics, the report profiles major players contributing to the advancements in cell & gene therapy manufacturing. Their efforts are pivotal in catering to the increased demands for improved medical therapies and shaping a more efficient and responsive healthcare environment.

The intricate details outlined in the report offer invaluable insights into the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market, equipping stakeholders with the information needed to navigate this complex yet promising industry landscape. It represents critical reading for anyone looking to understand the full scope of market challenges and prospects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Catalent Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Takara Bio Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Oxford Biomedica plc

CGT Catapult

bluebird bio Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Brammer Bio

AGC Biologics

Cognate BioServices Inc.

Paragon Bioservices Inc.

Merck KGaA operating as MilliporeSigma

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Precision BioSciences Inc.

PCT a Hitachi Group Company

Aldevron LLC

BioNTech SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa15q7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.