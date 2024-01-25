Global Variable Data Printing Market Size To Worth USD 59.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 17.4%

New York, United States, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Variable Data Printing Market Size to Grow from USD 9.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 59.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during forecast period.

Personalization on steroids is Variable Data Printing (VDP). VDP allows you to tailor each piece with unique text, graphics, or other components, as opposed to having static print runs with identical parts. In the world of marketing and advertising, this is a game changer. Consider receiving a mailer that not only includes your name, but also content tailored to your interests or previous interactions. It's a powerful strategy for engaging the audience. Variable Data Printing is gaining popularity as businesses understand the benefits of more targeted and individualised marketing. It's not just about putting a name on a brochure; it's about making the recipient's experience more fascinating and meaningful.

Variable Data Printing Market Value Chain Analysis

At the beginning of the value chain, the emphasis is on gathering and managing the data that will be used for personalization. This contains consumer information, preferences, and any other relevant data. The information gathered must be efficiently kept and arranged. Database management solutions are essential for storing, updating, and retrieving variable data that is necessary during the printing process. Specialised software is used to integrate the anticipated variable data with the printing process. In the printing process, high-quality printers capable of processing changed data are used. Digital printing technologies are widely used for VDP because they allow for quick and efficient customization. To maintain the integrity of the variable data printing process, quality control tests are required. The finished goods are then packaged for distribution. The final step is to send the personalised documents to their intended recipients. Depending on the nature of the campaign, this could be accomplished by postal services, direct mail, or other modes of distribution.

Variable Data Printing Market Opportunity Analysis

The increased need for tailored experiences represents a significant opportunity. VDP can be used by businesses to create highly targeted and customised marketing materials, resulting in more effective campaigns and more engagement. As e-commerce expands, so does the opportunity for online businesses to incorporate VDP into direct mail operations. Catalogues, promotional materials, and even packaging can be personalised to enhance the customer experience and increase online sales. In the healthcare industry, VDP can be used for personalised patient communication, prescription labels, and informational materials. Customization of pharmaceutical packaging, including dose directions and patient-specific information, is another potential growth area. Using VDP in conjunction with future technologies such as augmented reality (AR) or QR codes may make printed content more dynamic.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Variable Data Printing Market Size By Component (Variable Data Printing (VDP) Machine, Variable Data Printing (VDP) Software, Services), By Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Electrophotography, Inkjet, Digital, Flexography, Offset, Rotogravure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast 2022 to 2032."

Insights by Composition

Facestock segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Facestock material innovations such as synthetic papers, films, and specialty materials help to drive this segment's growth. VDP market penetration is being driven by new materials that improve print quality, durability, and environmental sustainability. As e-commerce increases, variable data printing in labelling applications is becoming increasingly common. Facestocks are critical in the manufacture of long-lasting and visually appealing product labels, which improves overall branding and the online shopping experience. The expanding usage of digital printing technologies in variable data printing propels the facestock business forward. Facestock materials are more diverse with digital printing, including some that are appropriate for short print runs and high-quality variable data output.

Insights by Printing Technology

Inkjet segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Inkjet technology enables variable printing with great resolution and quality. This is crucial in applications such as customised marketing materials, direct mail, and packaging, where data clarity and quality are critical for effectiveness. When compared to older printing technologies, inkjet printing is usually seen as a more cost-effective alternative for variable data printing. This low cost contributes to the widespread adoption of inkjet technology in the VDP sector. Inkjet expansion is being driven by digital label printing applications. Variable data printing is essential in label creation for product identification, barcoding, and branding. Inkjet technology provides a versatile and efficient answer for these various label printing requirements.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Variable Data Printing Market from 2023 to 2032. In North America, VDP is used in a range of industries, including retail, healthcare, banking, education, and others. Because of VDP's versatility, businesses in a range of industries can tailor their communication and marketing materials to better engage their target clients. In North America, direct marketing strategies are prevalent, and they benefit immensely from personalised and targeted interaction. VDP is crucial in boosting the success of direct mail operations by allowing businesses to supply recipients with more interesting and relevant content. The growth of North American e-commerce has provided a big opportunity for VDP. E-commerce businesses employ personalised printing for packaging, marketing inserts, and direct mail campaigns to improve the overall consumer experience and drive customer loyalty.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific e-commerce market is thriving, with a rising number of people choosing to buy online. VDP is crucial in refining the packaging, marketing materials, and direct mail campaigns of e-commerce businesses, resulting in a more personalised and engaging consumer experience. In Asia-Pacific, VDP is employed in a range of industries, including retail, healthcare, banking, and manufacturing. Firms in the region may customise their marketing and communication strategies to meet the specific needs of their diverse consumer base because to VDP's versatility. Many Asian countries are among the first to adopt new technologies. Significant advances in digital printing technology have happened in the region, making it easier for businesses to implement variable data printing for personalised items.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Variable Data Printing Market Includes HP Inc. (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.), Cenveo Worldwide Limited (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Mondi (South Africa), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.), Meadows Publishing Solutions (U.S), Printronix (U.S), and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In March 2021, Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a manufacturer of mobile, desktop, and industrial printers as well as portable labelling tools, has expanded its line of Brother Titan Industrial Printers.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Variable Data Printing Market, Component Analysis

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Machine

Variable Data Printing (VDP) Software

Services

Variable Data Printing Market, Printing Technology Analysis

Thermal Transfer

Direct Thermal

Electrophotography

Inkjet

Digital

Variable Data Printing Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

