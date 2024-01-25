Recombinant Proteins Market revenue to hit USD 9 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recombinant proteins market size is slated to expand at ~12.80% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 9 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2023.The growth can be attributed to the rising spending in the healthcare industry across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health spending rose to about 11% of global GDP due to sharp increases in government spending at all national income levels.

This facilitates research and development efforts, leading to a higher demand for recombinant proteins in a variety of biological research domains, and in many different fields of study including apoptosis, cancer, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, and are often employed in laboratory experiments as calibrators and controls.

Growing Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Boost Market Growth

Genetic disorders affect individuals worldwide which are said to be brought on by variations in the genes that regulate cell division and growth. For instance, in developed nations, genetic illnesses and congenital abnormalities cause over 45% of childhood fatalities, account for up to 28% of pediatric hospital admissions, and affect more than 3% of live births. Genetic disorders can result from changes in one or more genes, or they might arise when an individual inherits a modified gene from his parents that can potentially result in birth abnormalities including cardiac problems. Particularly, genetic factors account for more than 18% of birth abnormalities. This has created a huge demand for gene splicing, commonly known as recombinant DNA technology the process used to create recombinant proteins that have recently received approval to treat a wide range of illnesses, such as genetic disorders.

Recombinant Proteins Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Burden of Cancer to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The recombinant proteins market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The region accounts for the majority of the world's cancer cases which is putting a heavy burden on health systems and communities across all income brackets. Particularly, in the United States, there were around 609,358 cancer-related deaths and over 1 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2022. cancer is the second greatest cause of mortality in the United States caused by increasing smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity. For instance, the main cause of lung cancer risk in the region is cigarette smoking which is related to over 75% of lung cancer deaths. As a result, there is an increasing demand for recombinant proteins as they are employed with the primary goals of eliminating the tumor and specifically targeting and killing cancer cells.

Increasing Production of Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific recombinant proteins market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Among the nations that produce biopharmaceuticals worldwide, India has taken the top spot driven by sales of vaccinations, export sales of Indian biopharmaceutical products, and manufacturing of a growing variety of biopharmaceutical medicines including recombinant insulin, erythropoietin (EPO), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), and recombinant hepatitis-B vaccination. For instance, the country generates more than 50% of the vaccines used worldwide and makes up around 18% of the global supply. Additionally, India is a leading producer of recombinant proteins, both therapeutic and diagnostic that can be used in many different disciplines.

Recombinant Proteins Segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Research

Therapeutics

The healthcare segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing usage of insulin. For instance, within a year of receiving a diagnosis, more than 3 million persons in the US who are 20 years of age or older—or around 12% of all adults with diabetes began using insulin. Recombinant DNA technology produces proteins known as recombinant proteins which are employed worldwide in medicinal applications such as in the preparation of insulin. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology is widely used in medicine to prepare insulin which is also known to prevent the onset of autoimmune diabetes. The recombinant protein insulin, which is made up of human insulin crystals, starts a variety of intracellular signaling pathways that control cell growth, and glucose absorption, and also increase protein output.

Recombinant Proteins Segmentation by Host Cell

Insect Cells

Mammalian

The mammalian segment in recombinant proteins market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical industry. Currently, biopharmaceuticals account for more than 15% of the pharmaceutical market with around USD 162 billion in global sales. As a result, the biopharmaceutical industry has seen a huge increase in output and is thought to have great potential for additional dynamic growth because of the enormous demand. Mammalian cells contain hormones, enzymes, cytokines, clotting factors, bone morphogenic proteins, and antibodies that serve as key hosts for the synthesis of a variety of biopharmaceuticals, several of which are crucial for the function and therapeutic efficiency of recombinant proteins. For instance, nowadays, mammalian cells are used to create over 60% of all recombinant protein pharmaceuticals. Large and intricate recombinant proteins that can be expressed by mammalian cells are often employed in the production of recombinant human proteins and have transformed the healthcare industry by providing therapeutics for a range of ailments, from cancer to diabetes.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in recombinant proteins market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Roche Holdings Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Recombinant Proteins Market

Merck KGaA acquired a leading provider of high-quality RNA, AmpTec for use in research and commercial applications and to produce more vaccines and treatments based on mRNA

Roche Holdings Inc. obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its recombinant protein Hemlibra a bispecific antibody that combines factors IXa and X, necessary for prompting the coagulation cascade and rebuilding the blood clotting process.

