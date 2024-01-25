Connected Truck Global Market Report 2024: Exponential Growth Projected as North America Dominates with Advanced Fleet Management Solutions - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Truck Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights the market's expected progression from $30.1 billion in 2023 to an estimated $63.12 billion by 2028, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

Integral to the growth of the connected truck market is the incorporation of innovative telematics systems, rising demand for fuel efficiency, stringent emission norms, and the surge in the need for enhanced safety mechanisms. These compelling factors are steering the connected truck market towards a trajectory of sustained growth and redefining the logistics and transportation industry.

Further emphasis within the report is placed on North America's substantial footprint in the global market. North America's lead position is attributed to the adoption of advanced fleet management solutions and the integration of autonomous driving technologies which are steadily gaining momentum across the region.

The industry report delves into the following critical aspects of the connected truck market:

The study explores how dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and long-range cellular networks are revolutionizing vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) interactions. Application Analysis: The report elaborates on various applications from driver assistance to vehicle management, covering how connected truck features manifest in real-world transportation scenarios.

The report elaborates on various applications from driver assistance to vehicle management, covering how connected truck features manifest in real-world transportation scenarios. Technological Innovations: An in-depth view is provided on the latest developments, including predictive maintenance and IoT integration, showing how these innovations contribute to efficiency and productivity optimizations.

Key Findings from the Market Research Report:

The connected truck market is poised for significant growth, steered by technological advancements and data-driven fleet management solutions.

North America is currently leading the charge with a robust infrastructure supporting the integration of connected truck technology.

Strategic alliances and partnerships among major industry players are vital in fostering innovation and sustainability in the connected truck market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Daimler AG

Harman International

Aptiv Global Operations Limited

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Aktiebolaget Volvo

NXP Semiconductors NV

Verizon Communications Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Mix Telematics

TomTom International BV

Traton SE

Tata Motors Ltd.

PACCAR Inc.

DAF Trucks N.V.

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

Stoneridge Inc.

Navistar International Corporation

Scania AB

Iveco Group NV

AT&T Fleet Complete

KeepTruckin Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

