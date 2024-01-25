Global Food Wrapping Paper (Kraft, Greaseproof, Coated) Market Forecast to 2028: Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Industry Players

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Wrapping Paper Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era marked by rapid changes in consumer preferences and a spotlight on sustainability, this research on the global food wrapping paper market has emerged as a critical asset for key stakeholders. The comprehensive report projects a robust growth trajectory for the market, anticipating an expansion of USD 1.32 billion between 2023 and 2028, with a sustained CAGR of 5.23%.

Within the intricate framework of the food industry, the food wrapping paper sector is witnessing a surge driven by a multitude of influential factors. The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions coupled with the explosive growth of fast food and food delivery services, foreground sustainable food wrapping papers as an indispensable element of modern-day food consumption.

Structured around insightful research, the report dissects the market into discernable segments—analysing trends in distribution channels, paper types and geographic regions that contribute to the market landscape:

Paper Type:

Kraft Paper

Greaseproof Paper

Coated Paper

Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Focused analysis predicts a notable demand across diverse geographies with powerful innovations, such as the introduction of reusable and edible wrapping papers, being identified as pivotal growth inflections poised to redefine market dynamics.

Shedding light on the competitive arena, the study elaborates on various market players that are shaping the future of food wrapping papers. The industry analysis underscores key movements by front-runners who are leveraging market opportunities and navigating the existing and upcoming challenges with strategic finesse.

With a partnership of qualitative and quantitative research, the report conveys a multi-dimensional perspective of the industry's competitive landscape, promotional strategies, pricing differentials, and other influential market variables. The document stands as a testament to rigorous primary and secondary research methodologies, promising data integrity and a rich repository for decision-makers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alpha Carbonless Paper Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Amcor Group GmbH

Anchor Packaging LLC

Bees Wrap LLC

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

delfortgroup AG

Hanrun Paper Industrial Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

KRPA Holding CZ AS

Mondi Plc

Nordic Paper AS

Oji Holdings Corp.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Sappi Ltd.

Seaman Paper Co.

The Clorox Co.

Twin Rivers Paper Co.

United Papers

WestRock Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvhnjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.