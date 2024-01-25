Global Industrial Services Market Forecasted at $68.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by IoT and AI Integration - How Key Players ABB Group, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation are Dominating the Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type (Operational Improvement & Maintenance, Installation & Commissioning, and Engineering & Consulting), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial landscape is on the brink of a transformative phase as the Global Industrial Services Market size is anticipated to burgeon to $68.8 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory corresponds to a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Various sectors are aligning their operations with technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been an influential factor underpinning the market expansion.

Operational Improvement & Maintenance Leads Market Share

Operational improvement and maintenance services are leading the charge, capturing almost half the market, propelled by the incorporation of smart technologies. Such adaptations allow for meticulous monitoring, predictive maintenance, and astute decision-making, ultimately bolstering the productivity of industrial assets. Service providers are increasingly utilizing IoT and AI to present sophisticated connected solutions that offer remote assistance and data-driven insights.

Specialized Service Providers Drive Demand Amidst Complex Technologies

The burgeoning complexity of industrial technologies necessitates specialized expertise, particularly as industries grapple with integrating IoT, AI, and machine learning. This has led to an upsurge in demand for industrial service providers equipped with the skill set to manage and optimize these advanced systems effectively. Moreover, the trend of firms focusing on core competencies and outsourcing non-critical operations to dedicated service providers is adding momentum to market growth.

Budget Constraints: A Challenge for Advanced Services

Nevertheless, financial prudence and cost-sensitive decisions can act as a growth deterrent. Industrial clients prioritize essential services essential for maintaining core operations, often foregoing advanced offerings. Service providers are thus tasked with emphasizing the strategic value of their services to overcome economic barriers.

Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions: A Competitive Play

Competition in the market remains fierce, with key players deploying strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to stay ahead. These companies are not only innovating but also adapting their services to cater to the diverse demands across various industries.

Regional Market Insights: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

From a regional perspective, the Asia Pacific market has secured the largest revenue share, attributed to significant investments in infrastructure and the requirements for comprehensive industrial services. Segments such as aerospace, automotive, and oil & gas are slated to register substantial growth across the forecast period.

Horizon for End-users and Applications

The automotive sector continues to harness industrial services for heightened operational efficiency.

Innovative applications in manufacturing execution systems (MES) and distribution control systems (DCS) are creating new avenues for growth.

Extensive uses of industrial robotics and 3D printing technologies are marking a new era in industrial services applications.

