Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment Market Report 2023-2029, Featuring Profiles of 60+ Companies including Aerus, Aprilaire, Boneco, Camfil, Coway, Crane, Daikin Industries & Horiba

Several parameters are used for measuring Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), the most important of which comprise levels of carbon dioxide (CO2), relative humidity, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (PM2.5 & PM10) and bioaerosols. While it is imperative that these be maintained within limits as prescribed by regulatory authorities, in most cases, achieving the same is next to impossible. Inadequate ventilation, ingress of external air along with pollutants and inadequate means of countering them result in growth of pollutants in indoor atmospheres, which, then, have to be dealt with by using other means.
The aforementioned approaches comprise the use of a vast variety of IAQ equipment available today, including Air Filters, Air Purifiers, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps and Ventilation Systems, to name a few. The major areas where these systems are being deployed include Commercial Establishments, Industrial Operations and Residential Buildings, among which the latter comprises the largest and also the fastest growing area.
Product Outline
The market for product types of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment analyzed in this report includes:
- Air Filters
- Air Purifiers
- Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors
- Dehumidifiers
- Humidifiers
- Ultraviolet (UV) Lamps
- Ventilation Systems
The report analyzes the market for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Equipment by end-use application comprise:
- Commercial Establishments
- Industrial Operations
- Residential Buildings
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 "Smart-Air" Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Platform Based on Internet of Things (IoT) Developed
2.2 Cost-Effective and Portable Indoor Environment Quality (IEQ) Monitoring Device Developed
2.3 Filterless Air Purifier Technology Provides a Better Alternative
2.4 Far-UVC Much "Closer" than Anticipated in Providing Effective Disinfection
2.5 Novel Materials Developed for IAQ Sensors
2.6 WSN-Based Systems Used to Enhance IAQ Monitoring
2.7 Ground-Breaking Air Purification Technologies for Enhancing IAQ Developed
2.8 Controlling IAQ Now Enabled by Smart Homes
3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- ABB
- Absolent Air Care Group
- Aerus
- Allerair Industries
- American Air Filter
- Aprilaire
- Armstrong International
- Atlantic Ultraviolet
- ATMUS Filtration Technologies
- Austin Air Systems
- Boneco
- Broan-Nutone
- Camfil
- Captiveaire Systems
- Carel Industries
- Carrier Globa
- Condair Group
- Coway
- Crane
- Daikin Industries
- Donaldson
- Dyson
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- Greenheck Fan
- Haier Group
- Halma
- Heraeus Holding
- Horiba
- IQAIR
- LG Electronics
- Koninklijke Philips
- Mann+Hummel
- Midea Group
- Munters Group
- Neptronic
- Osram
- Panasonic Holdings
- Parker Hannifin
- Purafil
- Resideo Technologies
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung Electronics
- Sharp Electronics
- SPX Flow
- Sunpentown International
- Therma-Stor
- Trane Technologies
- Whirlpool
- WINIX
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Heraeus Noblelight Acquired by Excelitas Technologies
- Halma Unveils Novel Facility in China
- Standard Plumbing Heating Controls Acquired by Carrier's Automated Logic Corporation
- Dyson Introduces Novel Air Purifier
- Rebranding of Venmar Ventilation to Broan-NuTone
- Broan-NuTone Launches Novel Air Purifier
- Systemair Acquired by Panasonic
- M-Filter Joins the MANN+HUMMEL Group
- CAREL Industries SpA acquires Eurotec
- Condair Group Expands Operations in Korea
- Brautek Oy Acquired by Condair Group
- Hygromedia and Rotor Source Acquired by Munters Group AB
- SENVA to be acquired by CAREL
- Klingenburg GmbH and Klingenburg International Sp. z o.o. Acquired by CAREL
- Carrier Acquires Toshiba's HVAC Business
- Hamilton Beach Brands Unveils Premium Air Purifiers Under the Clorox Brand
- SPX Flow Acquires Lone Star
- Rebranding of Daikin's US Subsidiary
- Broan-NuTone Introduces OvertureT
- Acquisition of Edpac by Munters Group AB
- Freudenberg Acquires RPS Products
- Metal Industries Acquired by Greenheck Group
- Novel Freudenberg Manufacturing Facility in China
- Carrier Acquires Guangdong Giwee Group
- Novel Panasonic Indoor Air Quality Devices Factory in Vietnam
- CAREL acquires Enginia S.r.l
- CAREL Acquires 51% of the Stakes of CFM Sogutma ve Otomasyon A.S
- Hamilton Beach Brands and Clorox Establish a Strategic Trademark Licensing Agreement
- Merger of Santa Fe and Ultra Aire Brands
- Carrier Establishes Alliance with Watsco to Acquire Temperature Equipment Corporation
- Osram Makes an Investment in Bolb Inc.
- Aircuity and Trane Technologies Establish Strategic Alliance
- Koura Fluorochemicals: A New Addition to the Carrier Alliance Program
