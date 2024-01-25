Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis 2023-2030: Transbronchial Aspiration Needles Lead the Market

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry analysis reveals remarkable growth within the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices market, with expectations to ascend from an estimated US$595.5 Million in 2022 to an impressive US$832.3 Million by 2030. This burgeoning market is experiencing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Segmental Highlights: Transbronchial Aspiration Needles Lead the Pace

A segment-wise scrutiny showcases Transbronchial Aspiration Needles advancing ahead of the curve with a predicted 4.8% CAGR. By the conclusion of the forecast period, this specific market segment is expected to capture a substantial market valuation of US$305.2 Million. In the aftermath of the global pandemic, the Biopsy Forceps sector is also aligning with a steady growth projection, recalibrated at a CAGR of 3.8% over the upcoming 8-year epoch.

Geographical Insights: The U.S. and China Take Center Stage

On the geographical front, the United States' market is currently valued at US$175.8 Million. Concurrently, China is making its mark as a strong contender, anticipated to ascend through the ranks at a diligent 3.9% CAGR, aiming for a market value pinnacle of US$145.4 Million by 2030. Renowned markets such as Japan and Canada are also contributing to the global push, with Japan on a growth trajectory of 4.1% CAGR and Canada at 3.4% respectively during the considered period. Europe presents its own growth stalwart with Germany anticipated to witness around a 4.2% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape: Prominent Players Leading Innovation

The competitive dossier highlights a selection of 42 distinguished market players driving innovation and growth in the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Devices arena. Their strategic positioning and market presence unfold across diverse geographies, fortifying their impact in the industry.

What's New and What's Next?

Comprehensive coverage addressing current global economic events—including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China's pivot from its zero-COVID policy—offers a cogent understanding of their impact on market dynamics.

Detailed analysis of global market competitiveness presents an elucidation of key players' market shares.

An interactive online platform beckons industry peers for real-time collaboration and bespoke updates.

Digital archives, coupled with a year's worth of complimentary updates, ensure stakeholders remain at the forefront of market developments.

Those interested in the full analysis are encouraged to explore further for strategic insights and detailed market assessments critical for informed decision-making in the rapidly evolving domain of endobronchial ultrasound biopsy devices.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $595.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $832.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

