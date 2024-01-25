Hazelnut Market Analysis Reveals Surge in Global Demand and Evolving Consumer Trends

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazelnut Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research publication on the global hazelnut market is now accessible for insightful industry analysis, highlighting significant growth opportunities and consumer preference shifts that are reshaping the market landscape through 2031.



Within the detailed study, a surge in the global demand for hazelnuts is evident, fueled by diverse applications beyond traditional snacking. Emerging applications in cosmetics and personal care industries, as well as the rapidly evolving food and beverage sector, underscore hazelnuts' growing popularity. The research underscores the adaptability of hazelnuts, which are now prominently featured in innovative cosmetic formulations and gourmet liqueurs, reflecting changing lifestyles and preferences.



In-depth Market Growth Insights

Substantial growth in the market value is anticipated, with projections reaching the US$ 12.8 billion mark by year-end 2031.

Analyzed trends indicate a broadening of hazelnuts usage in diverse sectors, enhancing their market footprint globally.



Consumer Patterns Prompting Market Evolution - Shifts in Application Areas

The study dives into fresh consumer trends, where a notable shift towards incorporating hazelnuts in various application areas, including cosmetics, pharmacy, and luxury beverages, is impacting demand dynamics.



Confectionery Innovations

In countries with growing economies and traditional nut consumption, innovative hazelnut-infused confectioneries are resonating with health-conscious consumers seeking indulgent yet nutritious options.



Celebratory and Festival Demand



Cultural acceptance of hazelnut-enriched chocolates and modern confectioneries is soaring during festive periods, especially in regions with strong nut-based culinary heritage. This is influencing product launches and seasonal marketing strategies.



Regional Market Breakdown

Geographically, the hazelnut market shows considerable disparities. Europe has emerged as the preeminent consumer, with the regional chocolate and bakery industries propelling demand. Meanwhile, East Asia is poised for rapid consumption growth, thanks to increased imports and a preference shift towards natural cosmetic ingredients.



Competitive Overview

Noteworthy market players are diversifying their portfolios to feature hazelnut-centric products.

Strategic long-term supplier contracts and joint ventures are driving innovation and ensuring market stability.

The research closely examines various aspects of the hazelnut market, segmented into categories such as Raw, Processed, and Oil forms, as well as applications in numerous industries, distribution channels and regions.



As the hazelnut market continues to grow and evolve, this research offers stakeholders valuable insights into industry shifts, regional market performance, competitive strategies, and consumer trends that are playing a pivotal role in the shaping of the market over the forecast period.



For further details, the full research report on the global hazelnut market is now available, providing stakeholders, businesses, and investors with essential information to navigate the market effectively through 2031 and beyond.



