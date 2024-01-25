Europe Plant-based Food Market Outlook to 2028: Germany to Dominate the Market with Substantial Vegan Population and Legislative Efforts in Food Labelling

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Plant-based Food Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market outlook for plant-based food in Europe projects a significant rise, with expectations to add over USD 8 billion by 2028. This surge underscores the shift in consumer diets toward more sustainable and health-conscious choices, as European nations see a growing number of vegans and individuals adopting plant-based diets.

The increase in demand for plant-based alternatives spans various segments, including vegan meat, seafood substitutes, dairy-free products, and innovative convenience foods. With Germany anticipated to dominate the market and carve out a leading position through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% from 2023 to 2028, the region's commitment to plant-based diets is illustrated by its substantial vegan population and legislative efforts in food labeling.

Stellar product launches and partnerships within major chains enhance accessibility, and as a testament to market vitality, notable German brands like LikeMeat and Oatly Group have rolled out novel plant-based products catering to evolving consumer preferences.

In the UK, the climb of vegan startups and product innovation further propels the market, aiming to satisfy a burgeoning demand for plant-based nourishment. From ventures involving Quorn Foods and Teesside University to new line extensions by Moving Mountains, UK's plant-based scene is set to influence market dynamics significantly.

Market segmentation by product type indicates a striking trend with plant-based bars expected to exceed a market value of USD 400 million by 2028. These bars' appeal lies in their nutrient density, ability to cater to dietary needs, and on-the-go convenience—a formula that resonates with Europe's health-minded consumers. With the sports and fitness communities actively seeking plant-based proteins and nutrients, the market for plant-based bars is witnessing an uptick.

From a distribution standpoint, convenience stores are projected to occupy over 25% market share by 2028 within the European plant-based food sector. The retail landscape adapts quickly, meeting the immediate needs of consumers who desire fast, sustainable, and healthy eating options despite their busy lifestyles. Notable convenience chains like 7-Eleven and Tesco Express are among those enhancing their plant-based assortments to align with contemporary eating trends such as flexitarian diets.

Key Market Drivers and Emerging Trends

Readily available plant-based products in retail and foodservice outlets act as a significant driver, with giants like Tesco and Pret A Manger broadening their vegan and vegetarian offerings. These expanded ranges across various European retail stores affirm the shifts in consumer purchasing behavior.

The influence of vegan and vegetarian movements within Europe is another profound market driver, catalyzing changes in plant-based food perceptions. These movements are instrumental in fostering the development of innovative products and nurturing a supportive atmosphere for the growth of plant-based consumption.

Despite the positive trajectory, the market faces challenges, such as the preference for animal-based products and issues related to food waste and shelf-life management in the plant-based sector. These challenges require strategic solutions from industry stakeholders to ensure sustained market growth.

Emerging trends within the plant-based food market include the incorporation of functional ingredients to boost nutrition and the expansion of retail offerings with more diverse and accessible plant-based products. These trends indicate a deepening of consumer interest in foods that offer added health benefits and a preference for convenience without compromise on dietary values.

Key Players and Recent Developments



The market landscape boasts key players making significant strides to expand plant-based food offerings. With companies investing heavily in research and development, the scene is ripe for continued growth and innovation.

Heura Food's impressive crowdfunding achievement reflects the market's potential for expansion and the appetite for new plant-based proteins.

The Meatless Farm's capital infusion will help meet the rising demand post-COVID.

Follow Your Heart's partnership with Tesco stores in the UK underscores the persistent demand for dairy alternatives in mainstream retail.

Nestlé SA's meatier-tasting plant burger launch and functionally enhanced Nesquik variant reflect a strategic response to evolving palates and health considerations.

Unilever PLC's investment in 'The Hive' indicates a strong commitment to the plant-based sector's innovative progress, from ingredients to sustainable practices.

These developments and more demonstrate a market poised for continued growth, with key industry players driving innovation at every turn. This comprehensive analysis of the Europe Plant-based Food Market examines numerous aspects, including detailed product segmentations, country-wise analysis, market drivers, challenges, and trends.

