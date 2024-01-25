Global SiC Wafer Polishing Market Size To Worth USD 5.6 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 6.7%

New York, United States, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global SiC Wafer Polishing Market Size to Grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.





SiC (silicon carbide) wafers are becoming more popular, notably in power electronics and automotive applications. The polishing method is crucial for achieving the desired surface finish and quality. The increased demand for high-performance semiconductors in a variety of industries has increased the demand for SiC wafers. As technology advances, so does the desire for more efficient and long-lasting materials like silicon carbide. Polishing is critical for enhancing wafer surface flatness, smoothness, and overall quality. It's fascinating to examine how seemingly trivial actions contribute to electrical equipment's overall functionality.

SiC Wafer Polishing Market Value Chain Analysis

The basic raw material, silicon carbide (SiC), is utilised to begin the value chain. The extraction or synthesis of SiC powder is required. Sublimation or the modified Lely technique are then used to shape SiC powder into ingots or boules. These ingots are sliced into wafers using diamond wire saws or other cutting procedures. Wafers are lapped and ground to get the desired thickness and flatness. This is when the SiC wafer polishing comes into play. Chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is a popular technique for removing surface flaws. After polishing, wafers are completely cleaned to remove any polishing residue. Inspection techniques ensure that quality standards are met.

SiC Wafer Polishing Market Opportunity Analysis

Determine the sectors and applications that are driving the demand for SiC wafers. Frequently included are power electronics, automobiles, telephones, and renewable energy. Examine the opportunities afforded by advancements in polishing technology. Innovations that boost productivity, reduce costs, or improve the quality of polished wafers can be potent motivators. Look at new and upcoming applications for SiC wafers. As technology progresses, SiC wafers may find applications outside of traditional semiconductor manufacturing. Examine the possibility for market expansion in various regions. As more industries adopt SiC technology, there may be untapped markets with increased demand. Analyse the supply chain to identify potential weaknesses and opportunities for improvement. The ability to maintain a resilient and efficient supply chain may be vital to market success.

Insights by Product Type

Diamond slurries segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The tremendous hardness of diamond particles is well recognised. The use of diamond slurries as polishing abrasives enables for more efficient material removal from SiC wafers, resulting in a smoother, more uniform surface. Diamond slurries aid in improving the surface quality of SiC wafers. Diamond abrasives remove surface defects and scratches, hence enhancing the overall quality of polished wafers. Diamond slurries are regularly modified by manufacturers to meet specific polishing requirements. Because of this flexibility, the polishing process can be adjusted based on factors such as particle size, concentration, and carrier fluid.

Insights by Application

Power Electronics segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. SiC wafer utilisation in power electronics is being driven by increased demand for high-power electronic devices, notably in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial automation. The automobile industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is a significant factor. SiC wafers are essential in the development of EV power electronics, resulting in the growth of the power electronics sector. SiC-based power electronics are widely used in renewable energy applications such as solar inverters and wind turbines. The increased emphasis on clean energy solutions is driving demand for SiC wafers in power electronics.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the SiC Wafer Polishing Market from 2023 to 2032. The increased use of SiC wafers in power electronics applications such as inverters and power modules is driving demand in North America. This is especially essential in the field of renewable energy and the manufacture of electric cars (EVs). The increased emphasis on electric vehicles in North America has raised demand for SiC wafers, which are required for the development of efficient power electronics in electric vehicles. In addition to power electronics, SiC wafers are used in the aerospace, telecommunications, and defence industries. The diverse industrial landscape of North America contributes to the market's resilience. SiC is highly suited for application in harsh situations due to its ability to withstand high temperatures.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific, specifically Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, is a global semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. The region's significant presence in the electronics and semiconductor industries contributes to increased demand for SiC wafers. The Asia-Pacific region is the market leader in electric vehicles. The need for SiC wafers in the manufacturing of power electronics for EVs is increasing as the automotive industry transitions to electric mobility. The Asia-Pacific region is actively investing in renewable energy sources. SiC wafers are critical in power circuits for solar inverters and wind turbines, fueling the demand for polishing technologies. The growing markets of Southeast Asia are undergoing greater industrialization and infrastructure development.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2023, Hindalco Industries Limited, India's largest nonferrous metals company, and Novelis Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of aluminium rolled products, have inked a definitive deal in which Hindalco will buy Novelis.

