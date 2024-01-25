Football Merchandise Market Analysis 2023-2031: Intensely Driven by Industry Giants Nike, Adidas, and PUMA Through Innovation, Sponsorships, and Strategic Collaborations

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Football Merchandise Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The football merchandise market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, driven by the undying passion and love for the sport among fans worldwide.

The football merchandise market is poised for continued growth, driven by global fandom, the rise of women's football, and the increasing popularity among kids. However, the presence of counterfeit merchandise remains a challenge that industry stakeholders must address. As the sport's popularity transcends borders, regions like Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the highest growth. Key players will need to adapt to changing consumer preferences and leverage technological advancements to stay competitive in this dynamic market. With the right strategies, the football merchandise market is set to score big in the coming years.



Passionate Global Fandom



Football enjoys immense popularity across continents, with millions of devoted fans supporting their favorite clubs and national teams. This unwavering passion fuels the demand for football merchandise, including jerseys, scarves, and flags, as fans seek ways to display their loyalty. For instance, in 2022, FIFA reported over 3.5 billion viewers for the FIFA World Cup, underlining the vast reach of football. As the sport continues to capture hearts and minds, the demand for merchandise is expected to remain robust, ensuring a steady revenue stream. According to a report by Statista, the global sports apparel market, which includes football merchandise, was valued at over $180 billion in 2021, with steady growth projected.



Growing Women's Football



Women's football has seen remarkable growth and recognition, with major tournaments like the FIFA Women's World Cup gaining prominence. This expansion has not only widened the fan base but also increased the market for women's football merchandise. Jerseys, apparel, and accessories designed for female fans and players have become more prevalent, fostering inclusivity and diversity within the football merchandise market. With the continued growth of women's football, this segment is poised for substantial revenue and CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup set new records for viewership and attendance, indicating the rising popularity of women's football.



Rising Popularity Among Kids



Football's universal appeal extends to children, who often become fans at a young age. As a result, football-themed toys, games, and clothing for kids have witnessed high demand. With children's involvement in football through schools, youth clubs, and grassroots programs, the market for kids' football merchandise is expected to flourish. Brands are capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of football-themed products specifically designed for children, contributing to both revenue and CAGR growth. The sale of football-themed toys and merchandise for kids saw a notable increase during major football tournaments like the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup.



Counterfeit Merchandise



A significant challenge in the football merchandise market is the prevalence of counterfeit products. Counterfeit jerseys, accessories, and other items not only infringe on intellectual property rights but also compromise the quality and authenticity of genuine merchandise. Counterfeits pose a threat to legitimate businesses and can tarnish a brand's reputation. To combat this restraint, football clubs and organizations are implementing stringent anti-counterfeit measures, including holograms and QR codes, to assure fans of the authenticity of their purchases. Despite these efforts, counterfeit products remain a persistent issue within the market. Various news reports and consumer complaints highlight instances of counterfeit football merchandise being sold, emphasizing the need for robust anti-counterfeit measures.



Clothing Segment Dominates the Market by Product



The clothing segment includes jerseys, jackets, t-shirts, and other apparel items designed for football fans. In 2022, clothing accounted for the highest revenue within the football merchandise market, reflecting the popularity of team jerseys and fan apparel. It is noteworthy that the sale of jerseys, in particular, has been a key driver for this segment. During the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, clothing is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the enduring appeal of jerseys and the increasing availability of team-themed fashion.



Men's Football Merchandise Dominates the Market by End User



Historically, the majority of football merchandise has been targeted toward male fans, given the sport's male-dominated fan base. In 2022, men's football merchandise dominated the market due to the historically larger male fan base. Men's jerseys, apparel, and accessories have consistently been top sellers. However, during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, the men's segment is expected to grow at a steady rate, aligning with the general market growth. The women's segment is gaining prominence as women's football continues to rise in popularity. Female football fans, both young and old, are increasingly seeking gender-specific merchandise, including jerseys, clothing, and accessories tailored to their preferences. The women's segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, reflecting the expanding role of women in football both as fans and players.



Europe Remains as the Global Leader



Geographically, the football merchandise market has been robust, with Europe traditionally holding the highest revenue percentage in 2022, thanks to the strong football culture and presence of top football clubs. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The Asia-Pacific region's burgeoning middle class, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes have resulted in a surge in football merchandise sales. The region's economic growth and the growing popularity of European football leagues among fans have contributed to this expansion.



Market Competition to Intensify during the Forecast Period



The football merchandise market is highly competitive, with key players such as Nike, Adidas, PUMA, Fanatics, BasicNet S.p.A, Epic Sports, Inc., Joma Sport S.A., Macron S.p.A., New Balance Athletics, Inc., and, Under Armour Inc. dominating the industry. These companies focus on product innovation, sponsorship deals with clubs and players, and expanding their online and offline presence to maintain their market leadership. Collaborations with football clubs for exclusive merchandise, limited-edition releases, and fan engagement activities are common strategies to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



The current report comprises of quantitative market estimations for each micro market for every geographical region and qualitative market analysis such as micro and macro environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, porters five force model, top winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends and technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions and recommendations and other key market insights.



Market Segmentation

Product

Accessories Gloves Shin Guards Footballs Others (Caps, Bottles, etc.)

Clothing T-shirts and Tops Jackets Joggers & Track Pants Others (Shorts, Hoodies, etc.)

Toys & Games Tabletop Football Football Goal Set Stadium Puzzle Others (Hover Football, Keychain, etc.)

Others (Footwear, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million)

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

UK and European Union UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Companies Mentioned

Nike

Adidas

PUMA

Fanatics

BasicNet S.p.A

Epic Sports, Inc.

Joma Sport S.A.

Macron S.p.A.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Football Merchandise market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Football Merchandise market?

Which is the largest regional market for Football Merchandise market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Football Merchandise market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Football Merchandise market worldwide?

