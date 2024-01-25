Disinfectant Wipes Market To Reach USD 7.8 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disinfectant Wipes Market size was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Disinfectant wipes are pre-dampened cloths that effectively kill germs and bacteria on various surfaces. During the pandemic, the demand for disinfectant wipes soared, particularly in medical, commercial, and personal settings, as they assure maximum elimination of microorganisms. The popularity of these wipes is due to their versatility; they can be used on wood, metal, glass, and plastic, making them convenient for use in both homes and highly populated spaces. Users can benefit from the consistent effectiveness of disinfectant wipes, regardless of the surface type.

The pandemic has significantly increased the market for disinfecting wipes as they have proven effective in eliminating most pathogens and ensuring safety. With a rise in awareness and the importance of cleanliness post-pandemic, the demand for disinfectant wipes has surged. Moreover, it has been observed that millennials and Gen Z prefer minimalistic and clean interiors, increasing demand for home hygiene.

The market growth is driven by higher individual income, leading to increased spending on hygiene and care products. As people's standard of living improves, they seek out places with higher hygiene standards and are willing to pay more. This has resulted in increased investment in cleanliness and hygiene by the hospitality sector, leading to a growing demand for disinfectant wipes.

Segmentation Overview:

The global disinfectant wipes market has been segmented into category, product, end-use, distribution channel, and region. Alcohol-based wipes have a significant share in the product segment, mainly because most disinfectant wipes contain alcohol to ensure better germ elimination. The quantity of alcohol used may vary depending on the intended use, but it is present in some amount in most wipes. The healthcare industry requires high levels of cleanliness and hygiene to prevent the spread of infection. Due to an increase in the number of people with long-term and infectious diseases, there is a growing demand for disinfecting wipes to maintain good healthcare facilities.

Disinfectant Wipes Market Report Highlights:

The global disinfectant wipes market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032.

The pandemic has caused a surge in demand for disinfectant wipes. They kill germs on various surfaces and are effective against most pathogens. Millennials and Gen Z prefer clean interiors, increasing the demand for home hygiene. Increased individual income has led to higher spending on hygiene products, resulting in increased investment in cleanliness and hygiene in the hospitality sector.

The disinfectant wipes market in North America is significant, with the United States holding a major share. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 92% of Americans use antimicrobial or disinfecting wipes for home cleaning and hygiene. 64% of people prioritize the effectiveness of disinfectant wipes over their price or brand.

Some prominent players in the disinfectant wipes market report include The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, Seventh Generation Inc. (Unilever), Parker Hannifin, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Stepan Company, CleanWell, The Claire Manufacturing Company, UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., Kinnos Inc., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to launch a limited-edition set of four lip balms featuring classic flavors. The collection includes Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot. This product will be available starting from January 17 while stocks last.

- Kimberly-Clark Professional has launched new Kimtech Polaris Nitrile Exam Gloves, designed for laboratory settings. These gloves offer high-level protection, durability, and comfort.

Disinfectant Wipes Market Segmentation:

By Category: Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable

By Product: Alcohol-based Wipes and Alcohol-free Wipes

By End-use: Household, Food Service, Healthcare and Others

By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

