Global Rat and Mouse Model Market Report 2024-2030: Rodent Models, Enhanced by Genomic Editing, Drive Breakthroughs in Immunology, Oncology, and Genetic Disorders

This comprehensive analysis of the global rat and mouse model sector underscores a significant market expansion with an anticipated valuation reaching USD 3.58 billion by 2030. Growth in this dynamic market is being stimulated by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, spanning from the year 2024 to the end of the decade.

Fueled by advancements in molecular biology and genomic editing technologies, the utilization of rodents—especially modified rats and mice—in biological and medical research has emerged as a pivotal component for progressive biomedical explorations. The latest industry analysis highlights the demand drivers, such as the growing usage of mouse and rat models in identifying immunodeficiency disorders, complex tumors, and various genetic disorders, bolstered by heightened research and development across healthcare and biotechnology domains.

Deep dives into sub-segments reveal:

Models and Services: Dominance of model-related revenues, accounting for most of the market share due to an array of rat and mice model varieties available to researchers.

Dominance of model-related revenues, accounting for most of the market share due to an array of rat and mice model varieties available to researchers. Application Insights: The cancer application remains a predominant sector while genetic diseases are anticipated to observe brisk growth through 2030.

Geographic analysis within the report highlights:

North America: Robust infrastructure, a cluster of leading organizations, and a surge in pharmaceutical research contributions fuel regional market predominance.

Robust infrastructure, a cluster of leading organizations, and a surge in pharmaceutical research contributions fuel regional market predominance. Asia-Pacific: Poised as the fastest-growing regional player, mainly driven by strategic expansions into burgeoning markets, particularly Japan.

Key Developments and Strategic Initiatives:

The industry has recently seen a slew of strategic partnerships, collaborations, and technology advancements. Rat and Mouse Model industrial players continue to embrace progressive technological methods such as the newly developed ExprssMODEL CRISPR Platform to accelerate and refine the development of animal models.

The market landscape is characterized by concerted efforts among prominent industry operators to bolster positions through strategic partnerships and expanded distribution networks. These business moves are facilitating increased accessibility to refined animal models, thereby kindling the momentum for market growth over the ensuing years.

Competitive Analysis

The research spotlights a host of major market players, analyzing their competitive edge, market strategies, and contributions to the industry's growth. Recognizing the significance of rat and mouse models in disease research and drug development, these entities are streamlining operations and pioneering innovation, contributing to the overall upward trajectory of the global rat and mouse model market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

