Personalized Nutrition Industry Worth $21.3 Billion by 2028: Lucrative Applications Unveiled for Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, General Wellness, and More

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Nutrition Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Providing pivotal insights into the market's progress, the report highlights an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.83%, with the market's value expected to rise from $9.757 billion in 2021 to an impressive $21.336 billion by 2028.



In a profound examination of market trends, the study elucidates the driving forces shaping the personalized nutrition industry. Rising consumer demand for bespoke nutrient-rich diets, heightened awareness of dietary impact on overall health, innovative developments in genetic testing, and technological advancements within the health sector are significantly propelling the market forward.



The report delves into the core segments of the personalized nutrition realm, including Active Measurement and Standard Measurement, while also considering various applications such as Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, General Wellness, and more. The end-user landscape is described through channels like Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Services, Wellness & Fitness Centers, and Clinical Institutions, among others.





Regional Insights and Key Developments



A notable section of the comprehensive report focuses on geographical segmentation which emphasizes the performance of the market across vital regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and more. Europe's market particularly stands out due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and consumer lifestyle geared towards preventive health measures.



The document uncovers several key developments partitioning the market landscape, featuring noteworthy collaborations between industry giants aiming to innovate and captivate the market. Such alliances aim to not only enhance the understanding of nutritional science but also tailor dietary plans more effectively to individual health profiles.



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness of the Link Between Nutrition and Health.

Customized Approach to Dietary Planning and Nutrient Supplementation.

Rising Consumer Demand for Tailored Nutrition Solutions.

These driving components are fundamentally augmented by the increasing interest in specialty dietary regimes that have been meticulously attuned to the genetic makeup, lifestyle choices, and clinical indicators of individuals.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Nestlé S.A.

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Bayer AG

Danone S.A.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Viome

DNAfit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpjqls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment