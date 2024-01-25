Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market Forecast 2023-2028: Analysis of Emerging Trends, Technologies, and Case Studies of the Projected $10.9 Billion Industry

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type (Submersible, Non-submersible), Pump Type (Centrifugal, Positive Displacement (Screw, Reciprocating, Progressive Cavity), Cryogenic), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil and gas pumps market is estimated to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Expansion in exploration activities, especially in unconventional sources, necessitates specialized pumping technologies, fostering growth in the oil and gas pumps market.

Submersible pumps: The fastest segment of the oil and gas pumps market, by type

Based on type, the oil and gas pumps market has been segmented into submersible and non-submersible pumps. The submersible pumps segment is expected to be the fastest segment during the forecast period. Submersible pumps are preferred in scenarios where fluid sources are deep underground or space for pump installation is restricted. Their high efficiency, directly linked to electric motors, minimizes energy wastage. These pumps accommodate high flow rates, making them ideal for large-scale oil and gas production.

Positive displacement pumps segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period based on pump type

By Pump type, the oil and gas pumps market has been split into three types: Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps, and Cryogenic Pumps. The positive displacement pumps segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps function by capturing and displacing a consistent volume of fluid with each cycle, ensuring a steady flow rate unaffected by system pressure variations. Unlike some pumps, they employ rotating or reciprocating mechanisms to deliver fluid to specific applications. These pumps are favored for conveying high-viscosity liquids at lower flow rates while maintaining high pressure levels.

By Application, Downstream segment is expected to be the second fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the oil and gas pumps market is segmented into upstream, midstream, and downstream. The downstream segment is expected to be the second fastest growing segment of the oil and gas pumps market during the forecast period. Downstream activities in the oil and gas industry encompass operations that occur post-midstream, after crude oil transportation but before final product sales. This phase involves refining crude oil into various by-products like gasoline, natural gas liquids, and diesel, managed by refining companies. Companies engaged in downstream activities handle the refining, marketing, distribution, and sale of oil's end products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the oil and gas pumps market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the oil and gas pumps market during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, despite having less than 9% of global proven reserves, there's significant focus on redeveloping and rehabilitating existing oilfields. Anticipated growth in oil demand is driven by population growth, industrialization, and advancements in technology enabling deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling. The region's increasing energy consumption and ongoing infrastructural development further contribute to the expansion of the oil and gas market in Asia-Pacific.

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global oil and gas pumps market by , storage form, technology, application, and end-user. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report comprehensively reviews the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the oil and gas pumps market.

The oil and gas pumps market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the oil and gas pumps market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden); Flowserve Corporation (US); Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland); KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany); Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan). The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.

Case Study Analysis

Chevron Optimizes Pump System Performance with Integration of Variable Speed Drives BP Minimizes Downtime with Installation of Intelligent Pump Monitoring Systems ExxonMobil Reduces Environmental Impact by Utilizing Solar-Powered Pumps

Market Dynamics

Drivers Continuous Shale Development Activities Rapid Expansion of Gas Terminals Increased Global Demand for Oil

Restraint Increasing Focus on Use of Renewable Energy

Opportunities Discovery of New Oilfields Ongoing Pipeline Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Challenges High Competition and Volatile Crude Oil Prices Difficulties in Reducing Delivery/Lead Time



Technology Analysis

Variable Speed Drives (VSDs)

Submersible Pumps

Intelligent Pumps

Robotics and Automation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $10.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Company

Designed & Engineered Pumps

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver

Gorman-Rupp Pumps

Halliburton

HYDROMASHSERVICE

ITT Goulds Pumps

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Leistritz Pumpen GmbH

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Schmitt Kreiselpumpen

Seepex GmbH

Sulzer Ltd

Trillium Flow Technologies

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Wilo SE

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxmoui

