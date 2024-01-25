Belgium Alternative Lending Market Poised for Robust Growth, Set to Reach US$466.6 Million by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global financial landscape is witnessing a substantial shift towards non-traditional lending, and Belgium is at the forefront of this transformation. The Belgian alternative lending market is expected to surge by 20.5% annually, hitting an impressive US$290.2 million in 2023. This rapid growth trajectory is indicative of the market's strong fundamentals and the increased adoption of innovative financial solutions.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2023 to 2027, the future of alternative lending in Belgium is vibrant. Experts anticipate a market expansion from US$241.0 million in 2022 to an estimated US$466.6 million by the year 2027. This growth is driven by a combination of technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and a supportive regulatory environment.

The newly added comprehensive databook delves into the intricacies of the alternative lending ecosystem, offering insights on end-user segments, finance models, and the interplay between various payment instruments. It features an exhaustive collection of more than 75 key performance indicators (KPIs), both in value and volume terms, enabling a multi-dimensional analysis of market dynamics.

The databook provides an extensive scope for analysis, including:

A deep dive into Belgium's economic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), population demographics, unemployment rates, and loan default rates.

Detailed breakdowns of the alternative lending market size and forecasts, covering transaction value, volume, and average transaction value.

Segmentation of the market by end user, finance models, payment instruments, and loan types.

Insights into consumer attitudes and behaviors, effectively segmented by age, income, and gender.

Belgium's alternative lending market is dynamically poised to accommodate a diverse range of finance models and loan types, including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, and various forms of crowdfunding. This expansive market report champions the understanding of complex lending mechanisms and borrower preferences shaping the future of finance in Belgium.

Such comprehensive insights into alternative lending in Belgium are invaluable for investors, financial institutions, and fintech innovators seeking to capitalize on this burgeoning market. The extensive data-centric analysis serves as a foundational tool for strategy development and market entry planning in the up-and-coming world of alternative financing.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $290.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $466.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Belgium

